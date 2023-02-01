How to throw uppercuts in Undisputed

Starting any new game can be overwhelming, especially when you return to a genre you haven’t played in a long time. This is how many players of the brand-new boxing sim Undisputed might feel the first time they pick up the game. So to help you understand the basics, this guide will cover uppercuts and what are the controls to perform them.

How to perform uppercut in Undisputed

It’s important to remember that Undisputed has multiple control schemes and multiple input methods that can be used simultaneously if you wish to do so. We will go over the face button method first and then explain how to throw uppercuts using the right analog stick. Bear in mind that this guide will use the default control scheme.

Related: How to play the Undisputed early access edition

What are the controls to perform uppercut in Undisputed

To throw an uppercut with the face buttons, you need to hit two buttons simultaneously. To throw a left uppercut, press the X button and the A button at the same time. To throw an uppercut from the right side, press the B and Y buttons at the same time. Remember that if you switch stances, these controls become flipped, and the right-hand inputs will come out of your left hand.

Related: Can Undisputed be run on a Steam Deck? Answered

Thus far in our time with Undisputed, it can be challenging to get the uppercut to throw using face buttons; if you’re also having trouble, consider using the right analog stick method. Thankfully, Undisputed lets you input uppercuts with just simple diagonal flicks. To throw a right uppercut, pull the right stick down in a diagonal southeast position toward your right hand. To throw a left hook, make the same diagonal motion in a southwest position or closer to your left hand. It’s worth pointing out that the game does have a “prizefighter” control configuration that will flip uppercuts to a one-button input. In the prizefighter configuration, simply press A to use a left uppercut and B to use a right uppercut.