How to transfer your Grand Theft Auto V campaign save to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Grand Theft Auto V Expanded and Enhanced is the long-awaited PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions GTA fans have been waiting a long time for. If you have put dozens, maybe hundreds, of hours into Franklin, Michael, and Trevor’s story, you justifiably will want that save progress to carry over with you. Luckily, you can do that. Here is how to transfer your Grand Theft Auto V campaign save to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Your first step in carrying over your Grand Theft Auto V campaign save is to make a Rockstar Social Club account. If you have played GTA Online, there is a chance you have already made one of these. Go to the website and sign in. Then go to Settings under your profile and click Linked Accounts. Make sure to link your PlayStation or Xbox accounts.

After that is squared away, boot up GTA V and enter the Story part of the game. When loaded in, pause the game and go to the Game tab. Click Upload Save Game and choose the save file you want to take over. A screen will pop up asking you to confirm you want to transfer that save to your Rockstar Social Club account. Only one save file per platform can be there at a time.

After you get the all-clear that your file was transferred, you can start up the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X versions of Grand Theft Auto V and download that file to pick up exactly where you left off. Just pause the game, go to the Game tab, and select Download Save Game.