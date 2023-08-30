Grant Theft Auto V: How to Get the GTA 5 Smart Outfit

Here is how GTA V players find and equip the Smart Outfit. It’s not super tricky, but come players could get tripped up trying to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is all about wild adventures and thrilling escapades, there is also an aspect of fashion that adds a different appeal to the game. Your selected outfits can convey your character’s personality, preferences, and attitude. Whether you’re going for a street-savvy look, a sophisticated style, or something more eccentric, your fashion choices reflect who your character is within the game’s world.

Furthermore, some missions require you to dress a certain way in order to complete the task. One such mission is the “Casing the Jewel Store,” where you need to have a smart outfit on. However, many might not know which clothing pieces are considered smart or changing up the attire in general. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to get the GTA 5 smart outfit.

Related: GTA Online: How To Get A Stun Gun Taser

How Do You Wear A Smart Outfit In GTA 5?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When playing as Michael and taking on the “Casing the Jewel Store,” Lester will ask you to change into a smart outfit in order to start the mission. You will also get a notification stating, “Get changed into a smart outfit at your wardrobe or a high-end clothes shop to begin the mission.” Needless to say, follow the below-mentioned steps to change your outfit.

  • Go to Michael’s house.
  • Go to Michael’s bedroom (upstairs) and then walk into the closet.
  • Go through the clothing options available until you see the suit. Change into the suit, and you are good to go.

You can also buy a brand-new suit from clothing shops, but it’s not really worth it unless you have spare money available. Once you change into a smart outfit, you’ll be able to take on the mission. Since you’ll be committing a heist in a jewelry store, you’ll need to look presentable. Furthermore, Lester will send you back even before the mission starts if you are not wearing the appropriate outfit.

About the author

Kuldeep Thapa

Kuldeep is an electrical engineer and a freelance writer for Gamepur with over 5 years of experience under the belt. He is a keen learner who consistently tries to improve and is always up for the grind. Besides delving into the Pokemon world, he enjoys playing League of Legends and many other competitive games.

More Stories by Kuldeep Thapa

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved