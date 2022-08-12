Motion blur is one of the most polarizing features in video games. On the one hand, it can increase realism with movements and make the game look much better. On the other, turning it off can increase your frames per second and put a little ease on your eyes when things are moving fast. If you are looking to turn the feature off in Tower of Fantasy, you will likely notice that it is nowhere to be found. However, there is a workaround to disable it. Here is how to turn off motion blur in Tower of Fantasy.

How to disable motion blur in Tower of Fantasy

There are a couple of steps to turning off motion blur in Tower of Fantasy on PC. First, start up the game and open Settings. Go to the Display section and click Advanced Settings to drop down more options. Scroll down to Post Production and set it to Low. Exit out of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, open File Explorer and find C:\Users\(your username)\AppData\Local\Hotta\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor. Right-click the file and open it with Notepad. Scroll all the way to the bottom and place these two lines of text:

[SystemSettings]

r.DefaultFeature.MotionBlur=0

Hopefully, in the future, the game developers will work in a way for users to simply just turn off motion blur in the Settings without having to change the game files themselves. Luckily, this is not an overly complicated task when you have a simple walkthrough to find the location you need to insert the above text. This is not the first simple feature to be just completely missing from the user experience. For example, players can not delete characters on a server and are stuck either moving servers or signing in with a completely new account to get around this issue.