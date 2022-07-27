How to turn off offline mode in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is a free-to-play fighting game that features popular characters from the Warner Bros. universe. Players venturing into the game can either play 2v2, 1v1 or create their own custom match. There is also an offline mode available in the game for anyone without internet access. However, many players have been facing the issue where the offline mode automatically loads up even when the system has internet access. If the same error appears during your playing session, try turning off the offline mode altogether — here’s how to do so in MultiVersus.

What is offline mode in MultiVersus?

As the name suggests, the offline mode allows players to enjoy the game even without internet access. However, the developers have confirmed that the offline mode feature is not supposed to be active right now, and hence many players are facing the aforementioned bug. Fortunately, there is a method you can use to turn off offline mode, and the steps to do so are mentioned below:

Open the Window search bar and search “%appdata%”

Once you search “ % appdata%” a new folder will open. Here, click on “AppData” from the URL field

appdata%” a new folder will open. Here, click on “AppData” from the URL field Open the “Local” folder appearing on the screen. Then open the “MultiVersus” folder.

Finally, inside the “MultiVersus” folder, you’ll find the “SaveGames” folder; delete the “SaveGames” folder, and you are good to go.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will essentially turn off the offline mode, and you’ll be able to play the game online. Relaunch the game, and when it asks to fill in your age, ensure that you select Over 22.” If you mention that you are under 22, there is a possibility the game will start in offline mode again. There is also a chance that the servers are down, so do check the game’s socials to see if that’s the case. Regardless, since developers have acknowledged the issue, we can expect a fix soon. In the meantime, you can enjoy the 2v2 mode or go for solo adventures in the 1v1 mode.