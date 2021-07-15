How to turn on the power in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Getting the power turned on in Call of Duty Zombies is as much of a tradition as your family getting together for the holidays. Mostly all round-based Zombie maps feature a power switch that will give you access to new areas, perks, and the Pack-a-Punch machine when it is turned on. Mauer Der Toten’s power is the same way. Here is how to turn on the power in the Berlin-based map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Like other round-based Zombies maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, turning on the power in Mauer Der Toten is not that hard to do and will become second nature once you have done it a couple of times. First, you want to follow the purple arrows on the walls. The total amount of points you will need to get the power turned on is 8,000 points.

In the spawn area, open the door with the zipline in it for 500 points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After taking the zipline, turn left and open another door with a zipline leading to the Korber building. This one is 750 points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the Korber Rooftop, you will see the Speed Cola machine. Take the stairs to the right and make your way into the Garment Factory. Open the barred entrance here for 1,000 points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the stairs all the way down to ground level and make your way out into the street. This area is where you should come into contact with a Tempest. Kill it, and be sure to pick up the Electrical Fuse that it drops. It will be necessary for later. With the Fuse in your inventory, make your way to the trap door nearby. Stand on it, and you can open it for 1,250 points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the next room is Deadshot Daiquiri. Keep moving forward, and you will find the Subway tracks. Before jumping ahead, wait and make sure a flaming train isn’t about to run you down. When it passes, go across the tracks, and to the right of the Mule Kick machine is another set of barred doors that you need to open for 1,500 points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the left in the new room is a big hole in the wall. Enter through it, and there is one final barred door holding you from the power switch for an additional 1,500 points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now flip the power switch. Instead of power turning on, a fuse panel will open. You need two fuses to bring power to the area. Turn right and open another barred door for 1,500 points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you are in Sewer Access. A Tempest will spawn that you need to kill. It will drop another fuse like before. Pick it up and throw both fuses into their slots next to the power switch. Turn it on, and you no longer need to run through the dark.