How to turn on windmills in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

One of the many side activities in Dying Light 2 Stay Human are windmills. Turning on windmills will transform the area into a safe zone that’s equipped with a UV light, a place to rest, and access to Aidan’s stash. Windmill safe zones will also have merchants you can trade with. Prioritizing windmills can be extremely beneficial, but the process isn’t quite as simple as it might seem.

Windmills act as parkour puzzles of sorts. You’ll have to pay attention to how the windmill needs to be climbed or else you’ll run out of stamina and fall. As Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an RPG, you’ll have to work to level up your stamina; if your stamina isn’t at a high enough level, turning on some windmills will be impossible.

You’ll find windmills by using your binoculars. Once they’re marked on your map, you’ll notice that some windmill icons are white and others are red. If a windmill is red, it means you don’t have enough stamina to tackle the challenge; white windmills signify that you’re at an appropriate level of stamina.

Once you’re at a windmill, you’ll have to figure out how to get to the top. Each windmill has a different layout than others. Climbing a windmill will test your stamina and will often have you dealing with stamina-draining parkour obstacles, such as pulleys that constantly raise and lower. Observe your surroundings and note where you should climb next before doing so to avoid wasting stamina.

At the top of the windmill is a power box. Interact with it to turn the windmill on and it will instantly transform into a populated safe zone. You never know when you’ll need a place to rest while you explore, so make sure to turn on windmills the moment you’re able to.