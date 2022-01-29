How to uncloak a Lurker with REACT Tech in Rainbow Six Extraction

Specialised Reveal is one of the Study objectives in the Lurker Busting set in the Alaska region of Rainbow Six Extraction. It tasks you with uncloaking a Lurker with REACT Tech or Operator abilities. One of the in-game tips implies that recon tools are useful against Lurkers, but while the Recon Vapor Device, for example, can be used to Scan cloaked enemies, it doesn’t actually uncloak them. The best way to uncloak a Lurker is to either stun or paralyse it.

Sneak up on a Lurker and shoot it in the butt… (Screenshot by Gamepur)

You can stun a Lurker using either Ela’s Grzmot Mines, or with a Stun Grenade, which is unlocked on REACT Tech Tier 2. And you can paralyse a Lurker using a Paralysis Grenade, which is unlocked on REACT Tech Tier 4. Just throw any one of these items close to a cloaked Lurker, and it will uncloak as soon as the device detonates.

…then throw a Stun Grenade to make it uncloak (Screenshot by Gamepur)

Related: All Archaean enemy types in Rainbow Six Extraction

The really hard part is finding a cloaked Lurker in the first place. You’ll generally encounter more Lurkers, the higher the Threat Level you play on, but there are no guaranteed places to find them. We’d suggest playing on Cautious at least, though. When you do find a Lurker, it probably won’t be cloaked, as they tend to remain uncloaked themselves, while they cloak other nearby enemies.

The way they bend over, they’re kind of asking for it (Screenshot by Gamepur)

To make a Lurker cloak (so you can then uncloak it), shoot it anywhere on its body except its weak point, which is its face, basically. Sometimes this will just make it chase after you, but other times it’ll make it cloak. It seems to work better if it doesn’t immediately see you after feeling the shot, so sneak up behind it and shoot it in the butt cheek. Once it cloaks, quickly throw your Stun or Paralysis device before it uncloaks itself again.