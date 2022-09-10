How to unlock and complete the Ronnie 2K Rebirth quest in NBA 2K23

Ronnie 2K has been the face of the NBA 2K series for years and his continued success has now earned himself a big role in 2K23’s MyCareer mode. Though, you’ll find he does more than just act. Players will have to search for Ronnie in The City in order to complete the Rebirth quests and earn several valuable rewards. But, the catch is that Ronnie will change locations after every stage of the questline is completed.

Where to find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 and how to do his Rebirth quests

The Ronnie2K side quest is first given to you in MyCareer once you have finished the Summer League Championship at the start your journey. Rebirth comes in four different stages, each requiring that you reach a certain overall rating (or OVR) and then find Ronnie in a particular area of the map. However, as you cannot track the quest, you’ll need to complete it without the help of a waypoint. That said, here is where you can find Ronnie during each stage of Rebirth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ronnie 2K location #1 : You can begin the Rebirth quest by speaking to Ronnie at a dumpster that is to the left of the North Side Knights’ castle entrance. He’ll ask that you reach a 65 OVR in return for the Ronnie 2K & Sophie t-shirt.

: You can begin the Rebirth quest by speaking to Ronnie at a dumpster that is to the left of the North Side Knights’ castle entrance. He’ll ask that you reach a 65 OVR in return for the Ronnie 2K & Sophie t-shirt. Ronnie 2K location #2 : Once you’ve become a 65, speak to him once more, this time at the Embellish store on the west side of The City. He will challenge you to get to a 75 OVR to earn the Spawn Location Perk.

: Once you’ve become a 65, speak to him once more, this time at the Embellish store on the west side of The City. He will challenge you to get to a 75 OVR to earn the Spawn Location Perk. Ronnie 2K location #3 : The third stage places Ronnie at the front of the 2K Headquarters, a building just west of the Knights’ castle. After he’s found, you must then reach an 88 OVR to be rewarded the Shirt Off Perk.

: The third stage places Ronnie at the front of the 2K Headquarters, a building just west of the Knights’ castle. After he’s found, you must then reach an 88 OVR to be rewarded the Shirt Off Perk. Ronnie 2K location #4: Ronnie’s last location is the main entrance of the Vipers’ arena at the bottom-left corner of The City. The final objective asks that you become an 90 OVR to gain the Rebirth ability. After the questline is completed, Rebirth will allow you to create extra MyPlayers that have higher maximum potential and 25 free badges.

Related: How to unlock Dr Disrespect cosmetics in NBA 2K23

Although the road to a 90 OVR MyPlayer will certainly be a long one, Rebirth essentially gives you access to a near-flawless baller. This is mainly due to you having the power to choose which 25 badges your character sports — but you’ll want to choose carefully. There are dozens of excellent badges in the game, each able to improve your shooting, playmaking, defensive, or shooting abilities.