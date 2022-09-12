Whoever wins a match in Splatoon 3 will have your characters begin dancing around and emoting to celebrate their victory. At first, your emote will change depending on the weapon you have equipped, but you can unlock more permanent emotes to always do the same move. Here is how to unlock additional emotes in Splatoon 3.

How to get more emotes in Splatoon 3

The only way to get more emotes in Splatoon 3 is to raise your Catalog level. The Catalog is sort of a free battle pass that Harmony at Hotlantis will give you when you visit her. Each Catalog will run for three months at a time, and Nintendo has promised to keep bringing new ones to the game until the end of 2024.

To level up your Catalog, you just need to play games either in Multiplayer or Salmon Run. The yellow progress bar after each session denotes your Catalog level and moves up independently of your player level. If you win, you get more points, but even losing will slightly raise your Catalog progress.

You do not gain an emote for every level in the Catalog. You, more often than not, won’t get one, in fact. The Catalog is filled with various clothing gear, stickers, and other decorations for your locker, packs of cards, banners, and tickets for the food counter in the Lobby. To claim these rewards, you need to talk to Harmony in Hotlantis each time you level up, and she will give you your earned spoils.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is a little disappointing that there is no other way to earn emotes, but we love watching our character do flips and pull a cool pose on the post-game screen, so we don’t mind too much since you don’t have to pay for it.