All Drizzle Season 2022 Catalog rewards in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 includes seasonal content, not unlike a battle pass in other online multiplayer games. However, all seasonal rewards are free, with 100 tiers to earn until the end of the Season. You’ll earn rewards by gaining Catalog Points from doing multiplayer activities in Splatoon 3. Catalog rewards include emotes, titles, banners, tickets, and gear. Here’s what’s included in Splatoon 3’s first season, Drizzle Season 2022.

How to unlock the Catalog in Splatoon 3

To obtain a Catalog, you must reach multiplayer level 4 and go to Hotlantis, the general store of Splatsville. Once you enter, the unofficial storekeeper Harmony will give you the rundown and hand you the latest Catalog.

Where to see the Catalog in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can view your next three Catalog rewards in the Menu, under Status and Catalog. However, to look at the full Catalog, you’re going to have to download the Nintendo Switch Online app on your smartphone and open SplatNet 3. From there, select Catalog, and you can look at all 100 Catalog rewards.

List of Catalog rewards for Drizzle Season 2022

This guide is developing and will update with specific rewards.

Blue and Orange Fish Banner “Growing Rookie” Title Emote Food Ticket Studio Headphones White Tee Pink Trainers Pack of Cards Sticker Decoration Food Ticket Pack of Cards Banner Sticker Emote Drink Ticket Pack of Cards Title Air Gills DX Tentatek Tandem Punk Pinks Sticker Pack of Cards Food Ticket Mystery Box Banner Decoration Sticker Pilot Goggles Zink Layered LS Purple Hi-Horses Drink Ticket Title Pack of Cards Emote Sticker Banner Title Retro BluFocals Lime BlobMob Tee Skipjack Work Boots Food Ticket Pack of Cards Banner Decoration Sticker Title Drink Ticket Fresh Card Pack Mystery Box Emote Sticker Pack of Cards Title Sticker Food Ticket Title Pack of Cards Beachcomber Sudadera Celeste Cuttlefish Sandies Decoration Drink Ticket Banner Pack of Cards Sticker Title Pack of Cards Classic Straw Boater Annaki Bracelet Tee Red Hammertreads Food Ticket Title Decoration Mystery Box Emote Pack of Cards Banner Retro Framers Lime Battlecrab Shell Blue Shrimpsiders Sticker Drink Ticket Pack of Cards Title Sticker Pack of Cards Food Ticket Glassless Glasses Distressed Vest Ink-Black Clam Dunks Decoration Title Sticker Drink Ticket Title Banner Emote Mystery Box Triple-Deck Specs

How long is Drizzle Season 2022 in Splatoon 3?

Drizzle Season 2022 will last until November 30 at 7 PM ET. After that, a brand new Catalog of content will be introduced in Splatoon 3.