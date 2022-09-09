All Drizzle Season 2022 Catalog rewards in Splatoon 3

What’s hot this fall?

Splatoon 3 includes seasonal content, not unlike a battle pass in other online multiplayer games. However, all seasonal rewards are free, with 100 tiers to earn until the end of the Season. You’ll earn rewards by gaining Catalog Points from doing multiplayer activities in Splatoon 3. Catalog rewards include emotes, titles, banners, tickets, and gear. Here’s what’s included in Splatoon 3’s first season, Drizzle Season 2022.

How to unlock the Catalog in Splatoon 3

To obtain a Catalog, you must reach multiplayer level 4 and go to Hotlantis, the general store of Splatsville. Once you enter, the unofficial storekeeper Harmony will give you the rundown and hand you the latest Catalog.

Where to see the Catalog in Splatoon 3

You can view your next three Catalog rewards in the Menu, under Status and Catalog. However, to look at the full Catalog, you’re going to have to download the Nintendo Switch Online app on your smartphone and open SplatNet 3. From there, select Catalog, and you can look at all 100 Catalog rewards.

List of Catalog rewards for Drizzle Season 2022

  1. Blue and Orange Fish Banner
  2. “Growing Rookie” Title
  3. Emote
  4. Food Ticket
  5. Studio Headphones
  6. White Tee
  7. Pink Trainers
  8. Pack of Cards
  9. Sticker
  10. Decoration
  11. Food Ticket
  12. Pack of Cards
  13. Banner
  14. Sticker
  15. Emote
  16. Drink Ticket
  17. Pack of Cards
  18. Title
  19. Air Gills DX
  20. Tentatek Tandem
  21. Punk Pinks
  22. Sticker
  23. Pack of Cards
  24. Food Ticket
  25. Mystery Box
  26. Banner
  27. Decoration
  28. Sticker
  29. Pilot Goggles
  30. Zink Layered LS
  31. Purple Hi-Horses
  32. Drink Ticket
  33. Title
  34. Pack of Cards
  35. Emote
  36. Sticker
  37. Banner
  38. Title
  39. Retro BluFocals
  40. Lime BlobMob Tee
  41. Skipjack Work Boots
  42. Food Ticket
  43. Pack of Cards
  44. Banner
  45. Decoration
  46. Sticker
  47. Title
  48. Drink Ticket
  49. Fresh Card Pack
  50. Mystery Box
  51. Emote
  52. Sticker
  53. Pack of Cards
  54. Title
  55. Sticker
  56. Food Ticket
  57. Title
  58. Pack of Cards
  59. Beachcomber
  60. Sudadera Celeste
  61. Cuttlefish Sandies
  62. Decoration
  63. Drink Ticket
  64. Banner
  65. Pack of Cards
  66. Sticker
  67. Title
  68. Pack of Cards
  69. Classic Straw Boater
  70. Annaki Bracelet Tee
  71. Red Hammertreads
  72. Food Ticket
  73. Title
  74. Decoration
  75. Mystery Box
  76. Emote
  77. Pack of Cards
  78. Banner
  79. Retro Framers
  80. Lime Battlecrab Shell
  81. Blue Shrimpsiders
  82. Sticker
  83. Drink Ticket
  84. Pack of Cards
  85. Title
  86. Sticker
  87. Pack of Cards
  88. Food Ticket
  89. Glassless Glasses
  90. Distressed Vest
  91. Ink-Black Clam Dunks
  92. Decoration
  93. Title
  94. Sticker
  95. Drink Ticket
  96. Title
  97. Banner
  98. Emote
  99. Mystery Box
  100.  Triple-Deck Specs

How long is Drizzle Season 2022 in Splatoon 3?

Drizzle Season 2022 will last until November 30 at 7 PM ET. After that, a brand new Catalog of content will be introduced in Splatoon 3.

