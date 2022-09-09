All Drizzle Season 2022 Catalog rewards in Splatoon 3
What’s hot this fall?
Splatoon 3 includes seasonal content, not unlike a battle pass in other online multiplayer games. However, all seasonal rewards are free, with 100 tiers to earn until the end of the Season. You’ll earn rewards by gaining Catalog Points from doing multiplayer activities in Splatoon 3. Catalog rewards include emotes, titles, banners, tickets, and gear. Here’s what’s included in Splatoon 3’s first season, Drizzle Season 2022.
How to unlock the Catalog in Splatoon 3
To obtain a Catalog, you must reach multiplayer level 4 and go to Hotlantis, the general store of Splatsville. Once you enter, the unofficial storekeeper Harmony will give you the rundown and hand you the latest Catalog.
Where to see the Catalog in Splatoon 3
You can view your next three Catalog rewards in the Menu, under Status and Catalog. However, to look at the full Catalog, you’re going to have to download the Nintendo Switch Online app on your smartphone and open SplatNet 3. From there, select Catalog, and you can look at all 100 Catalog rewards.
List of Catalog rewards for Drizzle Season 2022
This guide is developing and will update with specific rewards.
- Blue and Orange Fish Banner
- “Growing Rookie” Title
- Emote
- Food Ticket
- Studio Headphones
- White Tee
- Pink Trainers
- Pack of Cards
- Sticker
- Decoration
- Food Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Banner
- Sticker
- Emote
- Drink Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Title
- Air Gills DX
- Tentatek Tandem
- Punk Pinks
- Sticker
- Pack of Cards
- Food Ticket
- Mystery Box
- Banner
- Decoration
- Sticker
- Pilot Goggles
- Zink Layered LS
- Purple Hi-Horses
- Drink Ticket
- Title
- Pack of Cards
- Emote
- Sticker
- Banner
- Title
- Retro BluFocals
- Lime BlobMob Tee
- Skipjack Work Boots
- Food Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Banner
- Decoration
- Sticker
- Title
- Drink Ticket
- Fresh Card Pack
- Mystery Box
- Emote
- Sticker
- Pack of Cards
- Title
- Sticker
- Food Ticket
- Title
- Pack of Cards
- Beachcomber
- Sudadera Celeste
- Cuttlefish Sandies
- Decoration
- Drink Ticket
- Banner
- Pack of Cards
- Sticker
- Title
- Pack of Cards
- Classic Straw Boater
- Annaki Bracelet Tee
- Red Hammertreads
- Food Ticket
- Title
- Decoration
- Mystery Box
- Emote
- Pack of Cards
- Banner
- Retro Framers
- Lime Battlecrab Shell
- Blue Shrimpsiders
- Sticker
- Drink Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Title
- Sticker
- Pack of Cards
- Food Ticket
- Glassless Glasses
- Distressed Vest
- Ink-Black Clam Dunks
- Decoration
- Title
- Sticker
- Drink Ticket
- Title
- Banner
- Emote
- Mystery Box
- Triple-Deck Specs
How long is Drizzle Season 2022 in Splatoon 3?
Drizzle Season 2022 will last until November 30 at 7 PM ET. After that, a brand new Catalog of content will be introduced in Splatoon 3.