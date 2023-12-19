How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting adds several new characters, but they’re far from simple for players to locate and unlock.

unlock all characters vampire survivors emergency meeting

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting DLC adds a handful of new characters for players to unlock and experience. However, they’re not simple to find, and they’re even harder to master, which is why players must pay close attention to the new map.

Unlocking items and characters in Vampire Survivors has always been a mixed bag. Some characters are simple to unlock, requiring players to locate their coffin and nothing more, while others are locked behind secret doors that no one could even guess the location of. Emergency Meeting adds many new characters, all of which must be unlocked through specific means in the Polus Replica map.

Related: Vampire Survivors: The Best Item Combinations

All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting & How to Unlock Them

The table below shows every new character in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting and how players can unlock them. We’ve been as specific as possible with the requirements, so players must stick as closely as possible to what’s outlined if they want to get every character quickly.

This table is a work in progress and will be added to as we discover how to unlock more characters.

CharacterHow to Unlock ThemTips to Unlock This Character
crewmate-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Crewmate Dino
Gains stat bonuses every time anyone’s weapon is brought to max level.		Find and open the Coffin in Polus Replica.polus-replica-coffin-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
The Coffin in Polus Replica is located in the center of the bottom of the map. Players must head south from the starting position on the map and move between the buildings. When they find a snowy patch, they need to head left or right until they find a spot between two snowy areas. The Coffin is inside a fenced area that they can slip into between pieces of fencing.
engineer-gino-not-unlocked-in-vampire-survivors-emegency-meeting
Engineer Gino		Evolve the Sharp Tongue.TBA
ghost-lino-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Ghost Lino
Can’t be damaged or deal damage, but disappears after reaching the current Time Limit. Ignores walls. 		Evolve the Lifeline Scan.Players can pick up the Lifeline Scan in any run on the Polus Replica map from the science station in the top right-hand corner. to evolve it, players must upgrade both it and the Ghost item from the map to their highest levels. Then, players must pick up a chest to complete the evolution to the Paranormal Scan item.
shapeshifter-nino-not-unlocked-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Shapeshifter Nino		Evolve the Science Rocks.TBA
guardian-pina-not-unlocked-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Guardian Pina		Defeat 1 enemy with Ghost Lino.TBA
impostor-rina-not-unlocked-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Impostor Rina		Evolve the Report!TBA
scientist-mina-not-unlocked-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Scientist Mina		Evolve the Lucky Swipe.TBA
horse-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Horse		Defeat a total of 6,000 suspicious looking enemies. The suspicious-looking enemies players must kill are Imposters. They’re usually dark green and look like a Crewmate, but they have tentacles spewing out of them.
megalo-impostor-rina-not-unlocked-in-vampire-survivors-emergency-meeting
Megalo Impostor Rina		Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run with Impostor Rina.TBA

About the author

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp is a Staff Writer at Gamepur. He's been writing about games for ten years and has been featured in Switch Player Magazine, Lock-On, and For Gamers Magazine. He's particularly keen on working out when he isn't playing games or writing or trying to be the best dad in the world.

More Stories by Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved