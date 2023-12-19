How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

The Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting DLC adds a handful of new characters for players to unlock and experience. However, they’re not simple to find, and they’re even harder to master, which is why players must pay close attention to the new map.

Unlocking items and characters in Vampire Survivors has always been a mixed bag. Some characters are simple to unlock, requiring players to locate their coffin and nothing more, while others are locked behind secret doors that no one could even guess the location of. Emergency Meeting adds many new characters, all of which must be unlocked through specific means in the Polus Replica map.

Related: Vampire Survivors: The Best Item Combinations

All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting & How to Unlock Them

The table below shows every new character in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting and how players can unlock them. We’ve been as specific as possible with the requirements, so players must stick as closely as possible to what’s outlined if they want to get every character quickly.

This table is a work in progress and will be added to as we discover how to unlock more characters.