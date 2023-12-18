How to Unlock All New Items in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting adds a plethora of new content to the base game, including characters, items, and a map. But the new items aren’t that easy to unlock, requiring players to locate them on the new map and hit specific milestones.

The Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting DLC brings several new items to the game that players can use to craft some incredible builds. Each one isn’t too tricky to find, but they must be picked up on the new map, Polus Replica, and then players have to meet a specific requirement before the item is unlocked.

All New Items in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting & How to Unlock Them

In the table below, we’ve listed every new item in the Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting DLC and how players can unlock them. We’ve provided the most specific location we can based on areas of the map we’ve explored and have added the requirements to unlock every item, too.

This table is a work in progress and will be added to as we unlock new items.

Item Where to Find it How to Unlock it

Polus Replica Map In the map room in the building closest to the starting point on the Polus Replica map.

Players must pick up the map and complete a run in the Polus Replica map stage.

Mini Scientist Located in the building directly below the starting point for the Polus Replica map. Players must explore until they find the large science room with various samples in.

This item can’t be unlocked, but it is found in the stage and can help create a powerful build.

Mini Crewmate Found in the meeting room close to the center of the map. It’s right by the big meeting table.

Can’t be unlocked but does form part of the incredible Polus Replica map build.

Lifesign Scan Found in the building in the top right-hand corner of the map. Players can reach it from the center of the map or via the lava bridge. The Lifesign Scan is inside the scientific area.

Players must upgrade Lifesign Scan to Level 7 to unlock it.

Mini Shapeshifter Located at the bottom of the Polus Replica map, underneath the building down there.

Cannot be unlocked but is essential for mastery of the map through a superb build.

Mini Engineer Found in the building on the bottom left-hand side of the map. It’s inside the engineering room with loads of equipment.

It’s not available to unlock, but can be found on the map and used as part of the Polus Replica build.

Mini Ghost We found the Mini Ghost in the building just below where players start a run on the Polus Replica map.

Another item that can’t be unlocked but is essential for a great build on the Polus Replica map.

Note that unlike the Whiteout and some other Stages, Polus Replica is a paid DLC map, so players who don’t own the DLC can’t access it. Once players own the DLC, they’ll be able to jump into the map on their first and every subsequent run.