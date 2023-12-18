How to Unlock All New Items in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting
Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting is packed with new items for players to collect, but it takes a while to unlock them.
Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting adds a plethora of new content to the base game, including characters, items, and a map. But the new items aren’t that easy to unlock, requiring players to locate them on the new map and hit specific milestones.
The Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting DLC brings several new items to the game that players can use to craft some incredible builds. Each one isn’t too tricky to find, but they must be picked up on the new map, Polus Replica, and then players have to meet a specific requirement before the item is unlocked.
All New Items in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting & How to Unlock Them
In the table below, we’ve listed every new item in the Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting DLC and how players can unlock them. We’ve provided the most specific location we can based on areas of the map we’ve explored and have added the requirements to unlock every item, too.
This table is a work in progress and will be added to as we unlock new items.
Note that unlike the Whiteout and some other Stages, Polus Replica is a paid DLC map, so players who don’t own the DLC can’t access it. Once players own the DLC, they’ll be able to jump into the map on their first and every subsequent run.