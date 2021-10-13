How to unlock all ending rewards in Metroid Dread
List of all challenges you need to complete for all post-game rewards.
Something about the Metroid formula makes the series perfect for multiple playthroughs. The games have become a favorite choice for anyone looking to complete a speedrun, and no-damage runs are popular within the fandom. Getting through a run as quickly as possible, collecting all items, and taking no damage requires patience and a willingness to learn the maps and gameplay mechanics inside and out.
Usually, the games offer rewards for those who finish the game while fulfilling certain criteria. Metroid Dread is no different. It doesn’t provide new playable content or secret cinematics, but it does give you a good enough reason to test your skills truly. Players will be rewarded with unlockable gallery art that reference different Metroid games depending on the conditions met.
|Gallery Reward
|How to unlock
|Metroid: Zero Mission art
|Complete Normal Mode
|Metroid: Samus Returns art
|Complete Normal Mode in under eight hours
|Super Metroid art
|Complete Normal Mode in under four hours
|Metroid: Other M art
|Complete Hard Mode
|Metroid Fusion art
|Complete Hard Mode in under eight hours
|Metroid Dread
|Complete Hard Mode in under four hours
|Zero Suit Samus art
|Unlock all Normal Mode and Hard Mode rewards
|Chozo Archive #1
|Collect 100% of all items in Artaria
|Chozo Archive #2
|Collect 100% of all items in Cataris
|Chozo Archive #3
|Collect 100% of all items in Dairon
|Chozo Archive #4
|Collect 100% of all items in Burenia
|Chozo Archive #5
|Collect 100% of all items in Ghavoran
|Chozo Archive #6
|Collect 100% of all items in Elun
|Chozo Archive #7
|Collect 100% of all items in Ferenia
|Chozo Archive #8
|Collect 100% of all items in Hanubia
|Chozo Archive #9
|Unlock all other Chozo Archives