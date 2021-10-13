How to unlock all ending rewards in Metroid Dread

List of all challenges you need to complete for all post-game rewards.

Something about the Metroid formula makes the series perfect for multiple playthroughs. The games have become a favorite choice for anyone looking to complete a speedrun, and no-damage runs are popular within the fandom. Getting through a run as quickly as possible, collecting all items, and taking no damage requires patience and a willingness to learn the maps and gameplay mechanics inside and out.

Usually, the games offer rewards for those who finish the game while fulfilling certain criteria. Metroid Dread is no different. It doesn’t provide new playable content or secret cinematics, but it does give you a good enough reason to test your skills truly. Players will be rewarded with unlockable gallery art that reference different Metroid games depending on the conditions met.

Gallery RewardHow to unlock
Metroid: Zero Mission artComplete Normal Mode
Metroid: Samus Returns artComplete Normal Mode in under eight hours
Super Metroid artComplete Normal Mode in under four hours
Metroid: Other M artComplete Hard Mode
Metroid Fusion artComplete Hard Mode in under eight hours
Metroid DreadComplete Hard Mode in under four hours
Zero Suit Samus artUnlock all Normal Mode and Hard Mode rewards
Chozo Archive #1Collect 100% of all items in Artaria
Chozo Archive #2Collect 100% of all items in Cataris
Chozo Archive #3Collect 100% of all items in Dairon
Chozo Archive #4Collect 100% of all items in Burenia
Chozo Archive #5Collect 100% of all items in Ghavoran
Chozo Archive #6Collect 100% of all items in Elun
Chozo Archive #7Collect 100% of all items in Ferenia
Chozo Archive #8Collect 100% of all items in Hanubia
Chozo Archive #9Unlock all other Chozo Archives

