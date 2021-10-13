How to unlock all ending rewards in Metroid Dread

Something about the Metroid formula makes the series perfect for multiple playthroughs. The games have become a favorite choice for anyone looking to complete a speedrun, and no-damage runs are popular within the fandom. Getting through a run as quickly as possible, collecting all items, and taking no damage requires patience and a willingness to learn the maps and gameplay mechanics inside and out.

Usually, the games offer rewards for those who finish the game while fulfilling certain criteria. Metroid Dread is no different. It doesn’t provide new playable content or secret cinematics, but it does give you a good enough reason to test your skills truly. Players will be rewarded with unlockable gallery art that reference different Metroid games depending on the conditions met.

