All Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is set on the Planet ZDR, patrolled by the deadly EMMI robots. To improve your chances of survival, you’re going to want to boost Samus Aran’s total health. Energy Tanks (E Tanks for short) increase this by 99 each time you pick one up. There are many to find across the planet, giving you a much higher maximum than the measly 99 energy you start with. This guide will help you find each and every tank.

Energy Tank #1 | Artaria | Requirements: Charge Beam

Step one, you’ll need the Charge Beam – here’s how to get it. Once you’re armed with that, return to the very beginning chambers of the game. Head through the caverns, all the way to the right, to find a Charge Beam door. Go through it, jump atop the next platform, then slide through the narrow opening to find the tank inside the small alcove.

