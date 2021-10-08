All Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

The Missile Launcher has been one of Samus Aran’s go-to power-ups since her very first adventure, and trend continues with Metroid Dread. While Samus starts with the ability to fire missiles this time around, she has a limited amount at her disposal – that’s where Missile Expansions (or Tanks) come in. Along with Energy Tanks, they’re the most common collectible you’ll find in the game.

If you want to find them all, we’ve got you covered. Each Missile Tank adds more to your total count, which amounts to quite a large quantity of ammo by the end. Here’s where to find each one.

Missile Tank #1 | Artaria | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dread’s first Tank is unmissable. During the opening moments, the game will pause to give you some crucial information: when you see a white blinking room on your map, there’s a hidden item you’ve yet to find. When the game tells you this, look for a cracked part of the rock wall and shoot it, then shoot the explosive sac hidden behind it. That’ll blow open the path to your first expansion.

Missile Tank #2 | Artaria | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the second Tank just after you escape the first EMMI Zone. Run through the cavern to the right to find a series of platforms near a yellow-striped wall. Climb them to find the Tank on a ledge to the right.

Missile Tank #3 | Artaria | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Missile Tank is right above the Artaria Map Station – you’ll pass by it as you slide down some sloped floors. From the Map Station, head right, climb the platforms, then take the door on the left. Defeat (or dodge) the large Muzby in the next room and proceed through the other door. You’ll find yourself on the ledge near those sloped floors from earlier, where you can grab the Missile Tank.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!