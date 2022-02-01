How to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
A change of face.
Fortnite players who just love collecting things are in luck, as they can now attempt to unlock all of Haven’s Masks in Chapter 3 Season 1. Each mask requires a particular challenge to be completed to unlock them, along with a see price that must be paid in feathers.
How to unlock each Haven Mask
|Mask
|How to unlock
|Feathers
|All-Seeing Cat
|Free
|Free
|All-Seeing Hopper
|Drive 500 meters in a vehicle (0/5000)
|20
|Autumn Stag
|Consume different types of foraged items (0/3)
|10
|Cuddle Wolf
|Hunt Boars (0/5)
|15
|Dream Hopper
|Drive a car, a quadcrusher, and a boat (0/3)
|10
|Eclipse Hunter
|Claim Haven Masks (0/25)
|20
|Elder Wolf
|Hunt Chickens (0/5)
|10
|Fire Hunter
|Claim Haven Masks (0/5)
|10
|Friendly Klombo
|Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds
|10
|Frosty Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests (0/10)
|15
|Frosty Hopper
|Air time while in a vehicle (0/10)
|15
|Frosty Scavenger
|Search Chests (0/10)
|10
|Glowing Scales
|Deal damage to opponents while sliding (0/100)
|20
|Golden Scavenger
|Search Seven or IO Chests (0/3)
|15
|Grouchy Klombo
|Deal damage to Klombos (0/50)
|20
|Hidden Scales
|Slide 300 meters (0/300)
|10
|Hungry Klombo
|Feed a Klombo with a Klomberry
|15
|Hypno Scales
|Slide continuously for 8 seconds (0/8)
|15
|Midnight Cat
|Catch fish (0/20)
|20
|Midnight Scavenger
|Search Rare Chests (0/2)
|20
|Primal Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests (0/20)
|20
|Primal Owl
|Glide 1000 meters (0/1000)
|15
|Primal Stag
|Consume foraged items (0/25)
|20
|Primal Wolf
|Hunt Wolves (0/5)
|20
|Reanimated Cat
|Catch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish (0/3)
|15
|Skelle Stag
|Gather foraged items at different named locations (0/3)
|15
|Snow Hunter
|Claim Haven Masks (0/15)
|15
|Spring Owl
|Land on a tree after gliding
|10
|Tropical Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests (0/5)
|10
|Tropical Owl
|Damage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding
|20
How to get Feathers for Haven Masks
Feathers can be obtained by opening chests anywhere on the island. A feather is not a guaranteed drop when you open one, but you will have a chance to get one.