How to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite players who just love collecting things are in luck, as they can now attempt to unlock all of Haven’s Masks in Chapter 3 Season 1. Each mask requires a particular challenge to be completed to unlock them, along with a see price that must be paid in feathers.

How to unlock each Haven Mask

Mask How to unlock Feathers All-Seeing Cat Free Free All-Seeing Hopper Drive 500 meters in a vehicle (0/5000) 20 Autumn Stag Consume different types of foraged items (0/3) 10 Cuddle Wolf Hunt Boars (0/5) 15 Dream Hopper Drive a car, a quadcrusher, and a boat (0/3) 10 Eclipse Hunter Claim Haven Masks (0/25) 20 Elder Wolf Hunt Chickens (0/5) 10 Fire Hunter Claim Haven Masks (0/5) 10 Friendly Klombo Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds 10 Frosty Chirper Complete Daily Quests (0/10) 15 Frosty Hopper Air time while in a vehicle (0/10) 15 Frosty Scavenger Search Chests (0/10) 10 Glowing Scales Deal damage to opponents while sliding (0/100) 20 Golden Scavenger Search Seven or IO Chests (0/3) 15 Grouchy Klombo Deal damage to Klombos (0/50) 20 Hidden Scales Slide 300 meters (0/300) 10 Hungry Klombo Feed a Klombo with a Klomberry 15 Hypno Scales Slide continuously for 8 seconds (0/8) 15 Midnight Cat Catch fish (0/20) 20 Midnight Scavenger Search Rare Chests (0/2) 20 Primal Chirper Complete Daily Quests (0/20) 20 Primal Owl Glide 1000 meters (0/1000) 15 Primal Stag Consume foraged items (0/25) 20 Primal Wolf Hunt Wolves (0/5) 20 Reanimated Cat Catch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish (0/3) 15 Skelle Stag Gather foraged items at different named locations (0/3) 15 Snow Hunter Claim Haven Masks (0/15) 15 Spring Owl Land on a tree after gliding 10 Tropical Chirper Complete Daily Quests (0/5) 10 Tropical Owl Damage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding 20

How to get Feathers for Haven Masks

Feathers can be obtained by opening chests anywhere on the island. A feather is not a guaranteed drop when you open one, but you will have a chance to get one.