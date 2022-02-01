How to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

A change of face.

Fortnite players who just love collecting things are in luck, as they can now attempt to unlock all of Haven’s Masks in Chapter 3 Season 1. Each mask requires a particular challenge to be completed to unlock them, along with a see price that must be paid in feathers.

How to unlock each Haven Mask

MaskHow to unlockFeathers
All-Seeing CatFreeFree
All-Seeing HopperDrive 500 meters in a vehicle (0/5000)20
Autumn StagConsume different types of foraged items (0/3)10
Cuddle WolfHunt Boars (0/5)15
Dream HopperDrive a car, a quadcrusher, and a boat (0/3)10
Eclipse HunterClaim Haven Masks (0/25)20
Elder WolfHunt Chickens (0/5)10
Fire HunterClaim Haven Masks (0/5)10
Friendly KlomboRide on a Klombo for 10 seconds10
Frosty ChirperComplete Daily Quests (0/10)15
Frosty HopperAir time while in a vehicle (0/10)15
Frosty ScavengerSearch Chests (0/10)10
Glowing ScalesDeal damage to opponents while sliding (0/100)20
Golden ScavengerSearch Seven or IO Chests (0/3)15
Grouchy KlomboDeal damage to Klombos (0/50)20
Hidden ScalesSlide 300 meters (0/300)10
Hungry KlomboFeed a Klombo with a Klomberry15
Hypno ScalesSlide continuously for 8 seconds (0/8)15
Midnight CatCatch fish (0/20)20
Midnight ScavengerSearch Rare Chests (0/2)20
Primal ChirperComplete Daily Quests (0/20)20
Primal OwlGlide 1000 meters (0/1000)15
Primal StagConsume foraged items (0/25)20
Primal WolfHunt Wolves (0/5)20
Reanimated CatCatch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish (0/3)15
Skelle StagGather foraged items at different named locations (0/3)15
Snow HunterClaim Haven Masks (0/15)15
Spring OwlLand on a tree after gliding10
Tropical ChirperComplete Daily Quests (0/5)10
Tropical OwlDamage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding20

How to get Feathers for Haven Masks

Feathers can be obtained by opening chests anywhere on the island. A feather is not a guaranteed drop when you open one, but you will have a chance to get one.

