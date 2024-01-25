Recommended Videos

Jobs are the classes that you can unlock while playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. These are critical to determining your party’s layout, giving everyone a particular playstyle, and access to unique abilities they can use in combat.

There are specific ways you can go about unlocking them while you playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Unfortunately, it will take a good amount of time for them to appear, and that means being patient, and knowing where to go when you want it to happen. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Get All Jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

All players of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can unlock additional classes and swap them around on their characters when they reach Chapter 5. At this point in the main story, your party should visit Alo-Happy Tours, at the Worldwide Market Village in West Waikīkī.

There will be a brief interaction in the story where you get to meet the owners of the Alo-Happy Tours and the many adventures you can go with regarding your party. Whenever you speak with the owner, you’ll have a chance to go on a “tour,” and during the tour, Kasuga gets inspiration for a particular Job, unlocking it for himself, and anyone in the party. Not every Job is available to every member of your party, and unlocking them all gives you the chance to swap between them at any time during the story in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

However, there are some requirements you have to meet before unlocking each class. These vary on the class you want to purchase from the Alo-Happy Tours in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and they come down to money and your Personality level. If Kasuga has not met the Personality level requirements, you have to come back to later a point. There are multiple ways you can level up Kasuga’s Personality as you explore Honolulu, so don’t forget about doing side activities, or returning to the Revolve bar to speak with your party members.

Some Jobs won’t appear in Alo-Happy Tours. Instead, the only way to unlock them is if your party members reach a particular Bond level with Kasuga in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. You need to keep speaking with them, and improve that friendship for those Jobs to become available, which can take a great deal of time if they’re not hanging out with Kasuga or running around town with him.

There is a class you won’t be able to unlock immediately at Alo-Happy Tours, which is the Sujimancer, which is exclusive to Kasuga. You will need to defeat the first member of the Sujimon league to unlock this. The Linebacker and the Tennis Ace set or only available in the Special Job Set bonus pack for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

These are all the Jobs and the requirements to unlock them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.