Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Personality Guide – How to Raise All of Kasuga’s Personality Stats to Max

There’s so much to see and do in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, that players could feel overwhelmed after a few chapters. One of the biggest grinds the game presents, but one players must master, is upgrading every part of Ichiban Kasuga’s personality.

The personality system in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one players can’t ignore if they want to earn the best gear and upgrade their characters to the maximum possible level. There are dozens of benefits for players to unlock for Ichiban Kasuga as each part of his personality is upgraded, but it’s a grind most players won’t understand until they’re around halfway through the game’s story, if not more.

How to Max Out All of Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Stats in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

To max out all of Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Stats in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players need to complete every Personality Challenge and perform actions that earn XP for specific Personality Stats.

There are 384 Personality Challenges for players to complete. These can be found in the game’s main menu by selecting the Personality section. Each Adventure and Battle challenge gives players a clue as to how they can complete them, and all have a few levels for players to complete that require the same actions.

For example, there are four challenges at the top of the Adventure tab that all require players to speak to people while playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as Ichiban Kasuga. These are incredibly simple to complete because players will speak to characters organically as they play and explore, working their way through each of these challenges without thinking about them.

Every challenge completed upgrades a Personality Stat. Those Aventure Challenges for speaking to people, for example, will add to Ichiban’s Kindness Stat. Players can then check the Personality Details section to see which upgrades they’ve unlocked through Ichiban’s Personality.

Some challenges require actions players won’t naturally perform, such as taking taxis or using Ichiban’s phone to take a photo. We found that we were completing challenges a lot early in the game, but that progress slowed in the middle. By keeping an eye on the available challenges and how to complete them, we could ensure we were taking the right actions to build up Ichiban’s Personality Stats as we played. This is particularly important for the Battle Challenges.

How to Upgrade all of Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Stats Faster in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

To upgrade all of Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Stats faster in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players need to constantly think about ways they can upgrade one or more Stats. We’ve mentioned this briefly above, but a good way to do this is looking at the Personality menu and checking for challenges that could fit into the current gameplay requirements of the chapter.

Any time we were exploring a region with other characters, we ran around grinding out battles to build up Bonds with those characters and ate at restaurants to heal when necessary because it counts towards a Personality Challenge. These sandbox sections are also a great chance to take photos, go fishing, and speak to characters, all of which build up Personality Stats.

At times, this feels like a grind, and that’s the nature of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to a degree. However, taking the time to explore, complete Substories, and uncover everything the map has to offer takes dozens of hours. That time can also help grind out Personality Stats and give players something to do in the game when they don’t have two hours for a story-heavy section but do have 30 minutes for a few battles.

Why Should You Raise All of Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Stats to Max in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

The reason players should raise all of Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Stats to max in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is because of the permanent buffs they unlock for him. These buffs can be viewed in the Personality Details section of the Personality menu, but we’ve also broken them all down below so players can really see the benefits of working on Personality Stats.

Passion Confidence Charisma Kindness Intellect Style 1) N/A 1) N/A 1) N/A 1) N/A 1) N/A 1) N/A 2) Enhances Encouragement 2) Enhances Guts 2) Enhances Blessing 2) Enhances Healing 2) Enhances Wisdom 2) Enhances Flair 3) Increases Sleep Resistance 3) Increases Fear Resistance 3) Increases Blind Resistance 3) Increases Rage Resistance 3) Increases Silence Resistance 3) Increases Charm Resistance 4) Enhances Encouragement 4) Enhances Guts 4) Enhances Blessing 4) Enhances Healing 4) Enhances Wisdom 4) Enhances Flair 5) Increases Sleep Resistance & Unlocks Skill Inheritance Slot 5) Increases Fear Resistance & Unlocks Skill Inheritance Slot 5) Increases Blind Resistance & Unlocks Skill Inheritance Slot 5) Increases Rage Resistance & Unlocks Skill Inheritance Slot 5) Increases Silence Resistance & Unlocks Skill Inheritance Slot 5) Increases Charm Resistance & Unlocks Skill Inheritance Slot 6) Enhances Encouragement 6) Enhances Guts 6) Enhances Blessing 6) Enhances Healing 6) Enhances Wisdom 6) Enhances Flair 7) Increases Sleep Resistance 7) Increases Fear Resistance 7) Increases Blind Resistance 7) Increases Rage Resistance 7) Increases Silence Resistance 7) Increases Charm Resistance 8) Enhances Encouragement 8) Enhances Guts 8) Enhances Blessing 8) Enhances Healing 8) Enhances Wisdom 8) Enhances Flair 9) Increases Sleep Resistance 9) Increases Fear Resistance 9) Increases Blind Resistance 9) Increases Rage Resistance 9) Increases Silence Resistance 9) Increases Charm Resistance 8) Enhances Encouragement 10) Enhances Guts 10) Enhances Blessing 10) Enhances Healing 10) Enhances Wisdom 10) Enhances Flair

