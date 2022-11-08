The Nornir Chests return in God of War Ragnarok, and these will be useful for you to locate to increase Kratos’ maximum Health and Rage meters. Inside the chests, you can find Idunn Apples and Horn of Blood resources, which you will use to increase these maximum values. There are a handful of Nornir Chests in the first location to visit in Svartalfheim, the Aurvangar Wetlands. This guide covers how to unlock all Nornir Chest locations in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Nornir Chests in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok

There are two Nornir Chests you can find in the Aurvangar Wetlands. The first one is close to the beginning of the area, where Kratos and Atreus initially arrive in Svartalfheim. You will find it at the third boat docking area, on the east side of the river, before you move the wheel to progress further into the Wetlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the other Nornir Chests, you will need to destroy all the protective runes around this chest to unlock it. There are two in the swap in front of the chest. You can find this immediately next to the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rune is higher up, in front of the chest on the higher area. You will need to freeze the second geyser to reach the higher level and break the final seal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Nornir Chest is much further in the Wetlands. You will need to make your way north, and then there will be a small gap. Kratos and Atreus can take their boat to the west side and discover another boat dock. Here, you will encounter panels that you will need to use your Leviathan Axe to swap the runes, matching them with the ones protecting the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first runes to the right of the chest. They will be behind the geyser. You will want to hit the paddles behind the geyser and then freeze it to see if it matches the ones on the chest or wait until they match before moving to the next one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next runes are to the left of the previous ones and are more visible for you to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the Nornir Chest, and the next pair of runes will be on the second level of the location, to the right of the cliff you can climb using your Blades of Chaos. Upon matching these runes, the chest will unlock.