How to unlock all Secret Jobs in Octopath Traveler 2

There are many jobs available in Octopath Traveler 2, though not all of them are known to players. Like its predecessor, Octopath Traveler 2 also features Secret Jobs that can be unlocked by the player upon meeting certain requirements. Octopath Traveler 2 has 4 Secret Jobs, Arcanist, Armsmaster, Conjurer, and Inventor. Here is how you can unlock all the Secret Jobs in Octopath Traveler 2.

Image by Nintendo

How to unlock Arcanist in Octopath Traveler 2

The Arcanist job uses light and dark magic, allowing players to both heal and do damage. It provides excellent support to the party by restoring their HP and SP, and its ability to extend buffs and debuffs gives it massive utility. Unlocking it is a tad lengthy, but it is worth it for players who enjoy this kind of playstyle. You can unlock the Arcanist job by doing the following:

Go to Tropu’hopu with Partitio and 100,000 Leaves

Unlock the boat

Sail to The Lost Isle

Successfully defeat the boss in the whirlpool

Land at the island and wait for night (or set the time to night)

Follow the light blue twinkling path located left of the sign

If you have followed these steps correctly, you should encounter an Arcanist, who will hand you the job license before vanishing into the shadows. Once you have the license, you will be able to unlock additional job skills with JP.

How to unlock Conjurer in Octopath Traveler 2

The path to unlocking Conjurer is not an easy one, but seeing as how it possesses a skill that revives your entire party, it is well worth the effort to unlock. You can unlock the Conjurer job by doing the following:

Climb the Five-Tiered Tower in Ku

Fight the five bosses that follow (the last one is the Conjurer)

Upon defeat, the Conjurer will hand you the license and leave. Like Arcanist, you will be able to unlock additional job skills with JP, as there is no guild for Conjurers.

How to unlock Armsmaster in Octopath Traveler 2

A perfect combination with physical damage oriented characters, the Armsmaster job is perfect for players who like to rain physical attacks down on the enemy. Sixfold Strike, the Armsmaster’s most valuable skill, will allow you to figure out enemy weaknesses quickly. You can unlock the Armsmaster job by doing the following:

Head to the city of Gravell, located in the Wildlands

Go to the Blacksmith’s home

Use Challenge or Ambush on the man at the entrance

To actually unlock your Armsmaster skills, you will have to find and turn in a number of rusty weapons to the Blacksmith, so it is wise to plan ahead before making the trip to Gravell.

How to unlock the Inventor in Octopath Traveler 2

Probably the easiest Secret Job to unlock, the Inventor job allows players to create items that they can use in combat, providing valuable buffs to your party while debuffing the enemy and making them more vulnerable. You can unlock the Inventor job by doing the following:

Head to the Inventor guild, located at Eastern New Delsta Highroad

While the job is easy to unlock, it is worth noting that unlocking all of the Inventor skills will take longer as you will have to find items on the map in order to access new inventions.