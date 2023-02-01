How to unlock all Weapon Aspects in Hades

Hades has no shortage of different build options to try out on your many runs through the Underworld. There are different Boons, weapons, and even weapon-specific upgrades to choose from. And while all these choices might seem overwhelming at first, around the time you start to get the hang of it, you’ll also begin unlocking an even deeper level of customization: Weapon Aspects.

How to unlock standard Weapon Aspects

Each of the six base weapons in Hades can be modified by applying Aspects to them, with three standard Aspects available for each. These Aspects each apply different bonuses and modifiers to their base weapons, in many cases changing the types of boons a weapon will synergize with best.

Unlocking a weapon’s standard Aspects is a straightforward (if time-consuming) process. All you need to do is pay the required cost in Titan Blood to unlock them, as well as paying more each time you want to upgrade them after the fact.

All Hidden Aspects and how to unlock them

Hidden Aspects are basically what it says on the tin. These are Aspects that aren’t made available to you from the start, and are hidden until you figure out how to unlock them. These are sometimes more powerful than standard Aspects, but what really makes them stand out is how dramatically each of them changes how its base weapon works. The key to unlocking them lies in tracking down their individual “waking phrases” by speaking to certain NPCs after fulfilling different sets of requirements.

Aspect of Arthur

The Aspect of Arthur is the Hidden Aspect for Stygian Blade, and it can only be unlocked after first unlocking the Aspect of Guan Yu and spending at least five Titan Blood on Stygian Blade upgrades. Once you’ve met these requirements, speak to Nyx until she gives you the phrase, “I see your kingly pardon from a prison of stone.” At this point, you can head to the training room and equip the Blade, then select Reveal at the pedestal to unlock the Aspect of Arthur.

Aspect of Beowulf

The Aspect of Beowulf belongs to the Shield of Chaos, and like the Aspect of Arthur, it can only be unlocked after first unlocking the Aspect of Guan Yu and spending at least five Titan Blood on upgrades for the Shield of Chaos. Additionally, you’ll need to talk to Chaos with the Shield of Chaos equipped until they respond with a line referring to the shield and its hidden power. After this, you’ll need to speak to Chaos again until they speak the phrase, “I see you stand your ground against the serpent’s flame.” Then, you can head to the training room, equip the shield, and interact with the pedestal to unlock the Aspect of Beowulf.

Aspect of Gilgamesh

The Aspect of Gilgamesh is the Hidden Aspect belonging to the Twin Fists of Malphon. You can only find its waking phrase after unlocking the Aspect of Guan Yu and spending at least 5 Titan Blood upgrading the Twin Fists. Then, you’ll need to speak to (and fight) Asterius in Elysium with the Twin Fists until he taunts you with a line about fighting him bare-handed. After this, continue facing Asterius (with any weapon) until he speaks the waking phrase “I see you overcome the wild and make peace with death.” Then, you can head to the training room and unlock the Aspect of Gilgamesh by equipping the Twin Fists and interacting with their pedestal.

Aspect of Guan Yu

The Aspect of Guan Yu, which is the Hidden Aspect for the Eternal Spear, is the Aspect that opens the door for you to unlock all the other Hidden Aspects in the game, and as such, it has a different set of requirements for unlocking it. Before you can find its waking phrase, you’ll need to purchase the Fated List of Minor Prophecies from the House Contractor, unlock 5 standard Aspects for any weapons, and reach the game’s final boss. Then, and only then, you can speak to Achilles until he speaks the phrase “I see you through the eyes of the crimson phoenix.” From here, you can equip the Eternal Spear and interact with its pedestal to unlock the aspect of Guan Yu.

Aspect of Lucifer

The Aspect of Lucifer is connected to the Adamant Rail, and before unlocking it you’ll need to unlock the Aspect of Guan Yu and invest at least 5 Titan Blood into Adamant Rail upgrades. Then, you can get the waking phrase, “I see your prideful fall down from the heavens to the flames,” by speaking to Zeus a few times. After this, you can unlock the Aspect of Lucifer in the training room by equipping it and interacting with its pedestal.

Aspect of Rama

The Aspect of Rama belongs to the Heart-Seeking Bow, and unlocking it requires first unlocking the Aspect of Guan Yu and spending at least 5 Titan Blood on Bow upgrades. Then, speak with Artemis while using the Bow until she offers a piece of dialog complimenting you on your choice of weapon. After this, speak to Artemis more times until she gives you the waking phrase, “I see you drawn in the arms of the seventh avatar.” Finally, head to the training room and equip the bow before interacting with its pedestal to unlock the Aspect of Rama.