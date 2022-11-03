How to unlock and beat the Scaramouche Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact

As expected from a big update, there is plenty of new content to dig into with Patch 3.2 of Genshin Impact. The Archon Quest saga continues, and with it comes a new boss to face. Known as Shouki no Kami the Prodigal, this is the much-anticipated Scaramouche boss that has been teased throughout the Sumeru buildup. In this guide, we will explain how to get to the point of facing the weekly Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact, and suggest characters and tactics on how to defeat it.

How to unlock the Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact

It’s not too difficult to find Shouki no Kami, but getting a chance to fight the boss is a whole different matter. There are some steep requirements to access the boss’ Domain, which is located just east of Sumeru City. To be eligible to enter the Joururi Workshop Domain, you have to meet the following requirements:

Reach at least Adventure Rank 35

Have fully completed the Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”

Getting to AR 35 is a bit of a grind, but you also have to complete the above Archon Quest, which by itself is a long one that can take multiple hours to finish fully. Only then will you be able to unlock and access the Domain and face the boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to defeat the Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact

Shouki no Kami is a boss that you have to fight through several phases, during which different rules and mechanics will apply. The boss himself is very resistant to elemental damage in Phase 2 until you remove his shields when he becomes more vulnerable. There is also the Neo Akasha Terminal that you can charge up by collecting Energy Blocks, which can in turn help you during the fight.

The Ley Line Disorder

When the boss attacks, there’s a chance that some attacks will create Energy Blocks. You have to pick them up to be able to recharge the Neo Akasha Terminal. Once the Terminal is charged enough, you can use it for several purposes. There are Elemental Matrices on the floor of the arena and when you stand over them during Phase 1, you can activate their effects:

Pyro: Clears the Raw Frost effect from the ground.

Clears the Raw Frost effect from the ground. Cryo: Clears the Remnant Flame effect from the ground.

Clears the Remnant Flame effect from the ground. Anemo: Creates an Upcurrent with which you can dodge some of Shouki no Kami’s attacks.

Creates an Upcurrent with which you can dodge some of Shouki no Kami’s attacks. Hydro: Creates a continuous healing effect.

Creates a continuous healing effect. Electro: Suppresses Shouki no Kami. Activate the other Electro Matrix while a suppression effect is active to overload and paralyze him.

Image via HoYoVerse

However, during Phase 2 you can charge up the Neo Akasha Terminal to be able to hit the boss with a powerful ranged attack that serves the purpose of depleting his shield. But that’s not all, if you use this attack while he’s charging up his Setsuna Shoumetsu move, this attack will hit his weak spot, effectively immobilizing the boss.

Phase 1

During this phase, you can use the Elemental Matrices to help your team during the fight and nullify some of the boss’ abilities. Using these matrices will also generate a bit of energy for your active characters, helping you in the long run. Meanwhile, Shouki no Kami will use several attacks during this phase:

Raw Frost/Remnant Flame: When Shouki no Kami uses Cryo or Pyro attacks, they will cover tiles of the floor with the Raw Frost or Remnant Flame effect. Affected floor tiles will deal 5% ATK as Cryo DMG or 15% ATK as Pyro DMG every 0.5s when stepped on. You can activate the Pyro or Cryo matrices to clear the Raw Frost or Remnant Flame effects respectively.

When Shouki no Kami uses Cryo or Pyro attacks, they will cover tiles of the floor with the Raw Frost or Remnant Flame effect. Affected floor tiles will deal 5% ATK as Cryo DMG or 15% ATK as Pyro DMG every 0.5s when stepped on. You can activate the Pyro or Cryo matrices to clear the Raw Frost or Remnant Flame effects respectively. Arm Slam: Slams one arm down and creates a shockwave, dealing 75% ATK, 100% ATK as AoE Pyro DMG or AoE Cryo DMG. After some time, swipes his arm across the arena, dealing 100% ATK as Pyro DMG or Cryo DMG to players in its path.

Slams one arm down and creates a shockwave, dealing 75% ATK, 100% ATK as AoE Pyro DMG or AoE Cryo DMG. After some time, swipes his arm across the arena, dealing 100% ATK as Pyro DMG or Cryo DMG to players in its path. Arm Combo: Moves one arm across the arena while continuously spraying ice from the palm, dealing 100% ATK as Cryo DMG or Pyro DMG every 0.1s, then slams his other arm down, dealing 66% ATK as AoE Pyro DMG or AoE Cryo DMG.

Moves one arm across the arena while continuously spraying ice from the palm, dealing 100% ATK as Cryo DMG or Pyro DMG every 0.1s, then slams his other arm down, dealing 66% ATK as AoE Pyro DMG or AoE Cryo DMG. Waterspout: Summons 3 vortexes that pull nearby players in while dealing 33% ATK as AoE Anemo DMG every 0.5s, then transforms them into waterspouts that move around the arena and deal 50% ATK as AoE Hydro DMG every 0.5s.

Summons 3 vortexes that pull nearby players in while dealing 33% ATK as AoE Anemo DMG every 0.5s, then transforms them into waterspouts that move around the arena and deal 50% ATK as AoE Hydro DMG every 0.5s. Electro Attack: Shoots a massive beam at the floor, dealing 50% ATK as AoE Electro DMG every 0.5s across the entire arena. At the end of the attack, unleashes a more powerful shockwave, dealing 100% ATK as AoE Electro DMG across the entire arena. Use the Wind Current created by the Anemo matrix to avoid this attack entirely.

Shoots a massive beam at the floor, dealing 50% ATK as AoE Electro DMG every 0.5s across the entire arena. At the end of the attack, unleashes a more powerful shockwave, dealing 100% ATK as AoE Electro DMG across the entire arena. Use the Wind Current created by the Anemo matrix to avoid this attack entirely. Shard Rain: Summons countless Electro shards to rain down, each dealing 100% ATK as Electro DMG. Afterwards, forms 2 large prisms that travel towards the player, each dealing 50% ATK as AoE Electro DMG upon landing.

Summons countless Electro shards to rain down, each dealing 100% ATK as Electro DMG. Afterwards, forms 2 large prisms that travel towards the player, each dealing 50% ATK as AoE Electro DMG upon landing. Laser Array: Summons an array of laser cannons to surround himself, continuously rotating and firing off many large laser beams that deal 100% ATK as Electro DMG on hit.

Image via HoYoVerse

Phase 2

During this phase, Elemental Matrices go dormant, and instead, you can charge up and use the Neo Akasha Terminal to fire an attack that melts the boss’ shield and has the potential to immobilize him. The shield grants Shouki no Kami a huge 200% Elemental resistance, so you will want to get rid of it as soon as possible. During this phase, Shouki no Kami will have a different set of attacks:

Triple Earthshock: Performs a 3-part combo consisting of a stomp with his foot and 2 slams with his arm, dealing 75% ATK, 75% ATK, 100% ATK as AoE Electro DMG. The final slam sends out an expanding wave that deals 50% ATK as Electro DMG.

Performs a 3-part combo consisting of a stomp with his foot and 2 slams with his arm, dealing 75% ATK, 75% ATK, 100% ATK as AoE Electro DMG. The final slam sends out an expanding wave that deals 50% ATK as Electro DMG. Thunder Lance: Thrusts two pairs of massive lances into the ground, each dealing 100% ATK as AoE Electro DMG on landing and continues to deal 25% ATK as AoE Electro DMG every 0.5s in the impacted area.

Thrusts two pairs of massive lances into the ground, each dealing 100% ATK as AoE Electro DMG on landing and continues to deal 25% ATK as AoE Electro DMG every 0.5s in the impacted area. Bomb Scatter: Scatters many Cryo, Hydro, and Pyro bombs on the floor, each dealing 50% ATK as AoE Cryo DMG, AoE Hydro DMG, or AoE Pyro DMG upon landing, then conjures countless sparks that strike the ground randomly, each dealing 100% ATK as Cryo DMG, Hydro DMG, or Pyro DMG. If not destroyed, the bombs will explode after a period of time, dealing 100% ATK as AoE Cryo DMG, AoE Hydro DMG, or AoE Pyro DMG.

Scatters many Cryo, Hydro, and Pyro bombs on the floor, each dealing 50% ATK as AoE Cryo DMG, AoE Hydro DMG, or AoE Pyro DMG upon landing, then conjures countless sparks that strike the ground randomly, each dealing 100% ATK as Cryo DMG, Hydro DMG, or Pyro DMG. If not destroyed, the bombs will explode after a period of time, dealing 100% ATK as AoE Cryo DMG, AoE Hydro DMG, or AoE Pyro DMG. Cosmic Bombardment: Forms an array of orbs that continuously fires projectiles targeting a large strike zone, each dealing 100% ATK as Electro DMG. Afterwards, summons many thunderous beams to strike straight down across the entire arena, each dealing 100% ATK as Electro DMG.

Forms an array of orbs that continuously fires projectiles targeting a large strike zone, each dealing 100% ATK as Electro DMG. Afterwards, summons many thunderous beams to strike straight down across the entire arena, each dealing 100% ATK as Electro DMG. Double Charge: Charges twice at the player, dealing 50% ATK and 62.5% ATK as Pyro DMG, 50% ATK as Cryo DMG and leaving the floor burnt or frosted for a short period of time in his wake. The affected floor deals 25% ATK as Pyro DMG or Cryo DMG every second.

Charges twice at the player, dealing 50% ATK and 62.5% ATK as Pyro DMG, 50% ATK as Cryo DMG and leaving the floor burnt or frosted for a short period of time in his wake. The affected floor deals 25% ATK as Pyro DMG or Cryo DMG every second. Thunder Sphere: If the player is behind Shouki no Kami, turns around and conjures 5 thunder spheres that are then shot at the player, each dealing 50% ATK as AoE Electro DMG on hit.

If the player is behind Shouki no Kami, turns around and conjures 5 thunder spheres that are then shot at the player, each dealing 50% ATK as AoE Electro DMG on hit. Eruption Trails: Marks a cross-shaped area on the floor and sets off a trail of Hydro explosions and a trail of Anemo explosions. The Hydro explosions deal 75% ATK as AoE Hydro DMG, while the Anemo explosions deal 37.5% ATK as AoE Anemo DMG.

Marks a cross-shaped area on the floor and sets off a trail of Hydro explosions and a trail of Anemo explosions. The Hydro explosions deal 75% ATK as AoE Hydro DMG, while the Anemo explosions deal 37.5% ATK as AoE Anemo DMG. Setsuna Shoumetsu: When Shouki no Kami’s shield is depleted, deploys 4 Nirvana Engines at the center of the arena. Nirvana Engines will attack the player while Shouki no Kami charges his attack. The center Nirvana Engine fires volleys of bullets that each deal 25% ATK as Electro DMG, while the 3 airborne Nirvana Engines periodically fire beams at the player that deal 37.5% ATK as Electro DMG. Hitting the boss with the Neo Akasha Terminal attack while he’s charging this attack will immobilize him.

Image via HoYoVerse

Best characters to fight the Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact

A good spread of Elemental reactions is a good starting point when planning your Scaramouche boss team. As expected, Dendro characters perform outstandingly well, given the current strength of Dendro-reactions. You might want to especially look into characters who use ranged elemental attacks. This boss is not very melee friendly, but if your team is strong enough, it’s not impossible. With that in mind, these are our suggestions for the strongest characters to face Shouki no Kami:

Fischl: great elemental attacks that can be set up off-field; good elemental reactions.

great elemental attacks that can be set up off-field; good elemental reactions. Ganyu: excellent single-target damage potential with charged attacks; her elemental burst can help with sustain.

excellent single-target damage potential with charged attacks; her elemental burst can help with sustain. Kokomi: good party healing along with potential reactions, but can also do some damage.

good party healing along with potential reactions, but can also do some damage. Nahida: a real superstar for this boss, and can make both phases of the fight much easier.

a real superstar for this boss, and can make both phases of the fight much easier. Tighnari: highly damaging ranged single-target attack with Dendro reactions and can use both charged attacks and elemental bursts to damage the boss.

highly damaging ranged single-target attack with Dendro reactions and can use both charged attacks and elemental bursts to damage the boss. Yae Miko: very good single-target damage from range.

very good single-target damage from range. Zhongli: strong shields that help with sustaining your team.

With that in mind, our picks for the ideal team to defeat the Scaramouche boss would be Nahida, Tighnari, Fischl, and Zhongli. This team represents a good mix of ranged single-target damage, obstacle clear, and potent shields, making it that much easier to defeat the Scaramouche boss.