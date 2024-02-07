How to Unlock & Craft a Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re playing LEGO Fortnite in Sandbox or Survival mode, you’ll want to add the Hunting Dagger to your inventory.

After the Fortnite V28.20 update, there are new items in Fortnite’s new modes, including Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite. Like with the launchpad from the last update, nothing makes me as happy as getting a new item to freshen up my blocky survival experience in Fortnite. Still, even though there is a new item in the game, unlocking, crafting, and learning how to use it isn’t always easy. In this guide, I’ll show you everything you need to know about the new Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Hunting Dagger Blueprint in LEGO Fortnite

There are four varieties of Hunting Dagger to acquire in LEGO Fortnite, each with its own unique unlock method and recipe:

Common Hunting Dagger : Get a Bone.

: Get a Bone. Uncommon Hunting Dagger: Get a Cut Amber.

Get a Cut Amber. Rare Hunting Dagger: Get a Cut Ruby.

Get a Cut Ruby. Epic Hunting Dagger: Get a Cut Sapphire.

How to Craft a Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite

Just like the unlocking process, each Hunting Dagger version requires different combinations in LEGO Fortnite:

Common Hunting Dagger: Crafted with 6 Granite and 4 Bone. Requires a Level 1 Crafting Bench.

Crafted with 6 Granite and 4 Bone. Requires a Level 1 Crafting Bench. Uncommon Hunting Dagger: Crafted with 6 Marble and 4 Cut Amber. Requires a Level 2 Crafting Bench.

Crafted with 6 Marble and 4 Cut Amber. Requires a Level 2 Crafting Bench. Rare Hunting Dagger : Crafted with 6 Obsidian Slab and 4 Cut Ruby. Requires a Level 3 Crafting Bench.

: Crafted with 6 Obsidian Slab and 4 Cut Ruby. Requires a Level 3 Crafting Bench. Epic Hunting Dagger: Crafted with 6 Malachite Slab and Cut Sapphire. Requires a Level 3 Crafting Bench.

Best Uses for the Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite

The Hunting Dagger works best when you sneak up on enemies and attack them while they’re distracted in LEGO Fortnite.

While the Hunting Dagger may not pack the biggest punch in terms of damage, its rapid attack speed compensates for this. It’s ideal for close-quarters combat and swift takedowns.

One effective tactic is to drop loot or meat on the ground to distract foes, giving you the perfect opportunity to strike. Additionally, crouching and sneaking up on enemies can catch them unaware, allowing you to deal devastating blows with your Hunting Dagger in LEGO Fortnite.