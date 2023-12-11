Is There a Steering Wheel in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite gives players an unprecedented level of freedom when it comes to creating buildings, vehicles, and art. However, there are some limitations to the creativity, such as how players direct the sometimes colossal vehicles they build without steering wheels.

Players were blown away by the sheer amount of freedom in LEGO Fortnite when it was initially released. There are so few limitations to what players can do that it feels like anything is possible as soon as the loading screen ends and the world opens up before our eyes. However, there are flaws in the game that make certain parts of it much more challenging. This is never more present than when it comes to building a vehicle and needing a steering wheel.

Can You Craft a Steering Wheel for Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite?

No, there’s no way to craft a steering wheel in LEGO Fortnite. At the time of writing, there’s no steering wheel item that players can build for vehicles or anything else. Regardless of whether it’s survival or creative mode, players are doomed to push their vehicles in a straight line.

While there’s no item even close to a steering wheel in the game right now, it’s possible Epic Games could add one in the future. There are steering wheels in LEGO sets, so it would make sense that they exist in the world of LEGO Fortnite. We feel this is a pretty big oversight, considering the Rocket Racing mode went live just a day after the LEGO one did.

How to Steer Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

To steer most vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, players must attach Thrusters and Activation Switches in sets. For example, when a player places on Thruster and an Activation Switch, the switch will turn that Thruster on and off. If players then place a second Thruster, the switch will alternate between activating and deactivating each Thruster.

The easiest way to build a vehicle in LEGO Fortnite with steering is to construct the vehicle base first, whether it’s a flying platform or some sort of car. Then, players must place the first set of Thrusters. We recommend placing one or more on the back to provide forward momentum, and one on the back left or right-hand corner/side of the vehicle. Then, players can place an Activation Switch and turn it on.

Once the first Thrusters and Activation Switch have been placed and turned on, players need to quickly place another Thruster on the back of the vehicle and one on the opposite side or corner to where they’ve just placed a side Thruster. After these Thrusters have been placed, players can use the same Activation Switch to steer their vehicle as it drives or flies around their world.

The only disadvantage to this system is that players must break the Activation Switch to stop the vehicle. It’s also hard to turn a car when there are so many obstacles such as forests, caves, and animals in the world. If players are using a flying vehicle, they can quickly break the balloons holding it up, but we recommend having a Glider handy so they can soar safely down before it crashes.