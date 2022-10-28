Care packages are incredibly useful in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You can call them down to you during a multiplayer match to aid you, giving you an edge against the other players you’re battling against. Inside the care package, you’ll receive one of the random killstreaks you can find in your killstreaks menu, but you need to unlock this upgrade first. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock and use Care Packages in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Where to unlock Care Packages in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The only way to unlock Care Packages is by playing through the multiplayer game modes. You will need to fight against other players online in any of the available playlists that appear in multiplayer. The Care Packages option will become available to you when you reach level 13 on your Modern Warfare 2 profile. After you’ve done this, go into your Killstreaks menu, and make sure Care Packages is one of your available three options. You will then need to receive five kills in a match without dying to gain access to Care Packages.

How to use Care Packages in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

When you unlock Care Packages on your Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer profile, make sure to add them as one of your three available Killstreaks. From there, you will then need to take out five enemy players in a match without dying, gaining access to your Care Package reward. When you’re ready, activate your killstreak as you would the others, and then toss the Care Package flare. You will want to place it down on a location where you can easily acccess it, and then wait for the Care Package to fall. This will take several seconds before it arrives. After it drops, interact with it, and you’ll have a new Killstreak to use.