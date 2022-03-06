How to unlock Come to Pass in Destiny 2

The Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2 has brought a full new arsenal of weapons for Guardians to hunt down and customize to their liking. The Come to Pass auto rifle is one of the selections players can get their hands on, and obtaining it is one of the requirements for the Evidence Board’s REPORT: RELIC-DATA quest.

Come to Pass is an Arc-energy auto rifle with a high-impact frame, placing an emphasis on chunky damage with a 360 RPM rate of fire. All copies of the weapon come equipped with the new Psychohack trait included on all of the Throne World weapons, lowering a target’s damage output when hitting them with sustained damage from the rifle.

You can get the Come to Pass rifle by completing the new Wellspring activity at Savathun’s Throne World, but only on days when it is offered as the featured weapon. The Wellspring trades off between its Attack and Defend variants every other day, and so far the Come to Pass has appeared only on Attack days, so players will have to keep an eye out to determine the best time to get theirs.

The Come to Pass is also one of the weapons players can customize at the Enclave. To unlock the blueprint to make your own version of the auto rifle, you’ll have to obtain two copies of the gun with Deepsight Resonance (identifiable by the red border around the weapon icon), then use it in activities and free roam until the Attunement Progress bar is filled.