How to unlock cooking in Harvestella

Cooking is a staple of any life simulation game and it’s one of Harvestella’s core activities. In Harvestella, you’re going to be spending your day farming and fighting your way through various dungeons. If your character runs out of stamina, they won’t be able to run. And if your character faints, you’ll lose half of a day’s progress and some cash. And since cash is incredibly precious early on in the game, you’re going to want to prevent that from happening as much as possible by making some to get your character energized and healthy.

Unlocking cooking in Harvestella

In order to unlock cooking in Harvestella, you’re going to have to refurbish your kitchen. When you first start the game, it’ll be completely unusable. To fix it, you’ll have to go to the Renovator, who is located in Lethe Village. His shop is located southwest of town and is indicated by the hammer icon.

To fix your kitchen counter, it’ll cost you 2,000 Grilla. There are plenty of ways to earn money in this game, but one of the best ways to do that is by fishing. Once you have enough money, you can hire the Renovator to do the job. Unlike the other renovation jobs, fixing up your kitchen counter won’t cost you any materials. The job will take one in-game day and you won’t be able to request another job until the current one has been completed; so be sure to pass the time by exploring the world and collecting items to sell until you have to sleep.

How to make food in Harvestella

Just like crafting, you’re going to need the recipe to cook the dishes. You can get recipes by purchasing from the general store or by completing missions.