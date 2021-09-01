How to unlock Crossbow in Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision has recently introduced Crossbow, a brand new melee weapon, in Call of Duty: Mobile. Players can get it for free by completing missions in the latest seasonal challenge, Target Practice. Players will have to complete a total of seven simple missions in Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes in order to unlock Crossbow in COD Mobile.

Crossbow has the power to kill enemies in a single shot, but you should have good aim if you want to master it. Here are the complete stats of this melee weapon:

Damage: 80

80 Fire Rate: 26

26 Accuracy: 48

48 Mobility: 93

93 Range: 66

66 Control: 38

COD Mobile: How to get Crossbow

Image via Activision

Players have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive in the game, and if you want to add it into your loadout, you will have to complete the following missions. Players will get rewards for completing each task, Crossbow being the final one.