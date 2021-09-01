How to unlock Crossbow in Call of Duty: Mobile
It will be available only in COD Mobile Season 7.
Activision has recently introduced Crossbow, a brand new melee weapon, in Call of Duty: Mobile. Players can get it for free by completing missions in the latest seasonal challenge, Target Practice. Players will have to complete a total of seven simple missions in Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes in order to unlock Crossbow in COD Mobile.
Crossbow has the power to kill enemies in a single shot, but you should have good aim if you want to master it. Here are the complete stats of this melee weapon:
- Damage: 80
- Fire Rate: 26
- Accuracy: 48
- Mobility: 93
- Range: 66
- Control: 38
COD Mobile: How to get Crossbow
Players have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive in the game, and if you want to add it into your loadout, you will have to complete the following missions. Players will get rewards for completing each task, Crossbow being the final one.
- Use the Sparrow Operator Skill five times in MP matches: 200 Credits and 1000 Battle Pass XP
- Kill five enemies with the Sparrow Operator Skill in MP matches: 15 Weapon XP Cards and 1000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn One Shot, One kill medal five times in MP matches: MW11 – Scarab and 2000 Battle Pass XP
- Kill 15 enemies with Pistol in any mode: Striker – Scarab and 3000 Battle Pass XP
- Kill 15 enemies with Shotgun in any mode: The Big Guns and 3000 Battle Pass XP
- Kill 25 enemies with any Shotgun equipped with five attachments: Fennec – Colorweave and 4000 Battle Pass XP
- Win five MP matches with the Toughness Perk equipped: Crossbow and 5000 Battle Pass XP