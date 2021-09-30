How to unlock Damascus camo in Call of Duty: Mobile

Unlocking different camos in Call of Duty: Mobile can be a hassle for many players. These are essentially a vibrant wrap for your weapon that looks good visually and symbolizes your perseverance in the game. That said, Damascus camo is one of the most desirable camos in the game, and here is how you can unlock it.

How to unlock Damascus camo

Damascus camo is one of the rarest camos in the game, and hence acquiring it can be pretty tough. There is no direct method of unlocking it, and you need to unlock other camos first. Players need to unlock Platinum camo for every available weapon category to unlock the Damascus camo. That said, here are all the categories in Call of Duty: Mobile that has a Platinum camo:

Assault Rifles

Launchers

Light Machine Guns

Melee weapons

Pistols

Shotguns

Sniper Rifles

Submachine Guns

Keep in mind, to unlock Platinum camos, you need to unlock Gold camos for the same category first. Similarly, to unlock Gold camos, you need to unlock every other camo first. This includes Sand, Dragon, Splinter, Tiger, and Jungle camo for each weapon class.

The process to unlock Damascus takes a considerable amount of time and requires regular playing. However, Damascus is arguably the rarest camo in the game and worth the grind.