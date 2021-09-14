How to unlock Deathloop’s Digital Deluxe Edition content

If you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Deathloop, you’ll be able to get some exclusive items that will help you break the loop in the game. However, you can’t use these straight away. This guide explains how to unlock your digital deluxe content as soon as possible.

Complete The Longest Day

To unlock your Digital Deluxe Edition content, you need to complete the game’s tutorial. Deathloop has quite a lengthy tutorial because it’s such a vast game, but it’s all covered under the same mission called The Longest Day. This is the mission you’ll begin when you first load up Deathloop. Follow it to its conclusion, and you’ll be able to access the following content from the loadout screen.

Two Trinkets

Transtar Trencher

Sharpshooter Julianna and 44 Karat Fourpounder Skins

Party Crasher Colt and Eat The Rich Tribunal Skins

You can equip all of these items from the loadout screen between missions or times of the day. Furthermore, they persist through all loops, so you don’t need to worry about picking them up again each time you restart the loop.

You’ll know that you’ve unlocked the ability to use these because a small prompt will pop up and tell you. However, if you miss that, you should know you can use them because they’ll appear on your loadout screen, and you’ll also see that you’ve completed The Longest Day.