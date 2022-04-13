How to unlock E-3PO in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you’re looking for an alternative Protocol Droid to add a little variety to your roster of playable characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you might be interested in tracking down E-3PO. And not only is C-3PO’s Imperial counterpart a sparkling shade of silver, but he’s an even bigger snob — if you can believe it.

Like most other side quests in The Skywalker Saga, E-3PO’s is best to tackle after you’ve unlocked Free Play for the area. In this case, that means working your way through Cloud City in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the Techspan Your Mind side quest, find and talk to E-3PO in Cloud City on Bespin, at the location shown below. When you do, he’ll let you know how bored he is with the simple technology he interfaces with around the city. To help him, you’ll need to track down something a little more advanced.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this kind of tech, you’ll need to speak with a human civilian in Cloud City’s lower level. You can find them at the location shown on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After this civilian gives you the scoop on some tech they’re familiar with, you’ll need to report back to E-3PO. After you inform him that you’ve found what he’s looking for, lead him down to the machine in question, at the location shown on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive and speak with the civilian again, E-3PO will get to work solving the problem with the machine. Fortunately for the civilian, E-3PO handles the trouble in no time. Unfortunately for E-3PO, the machine was actually a simple Bantha Jerky vending machine.

