Where to find Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2

Radiant Ore is one of the more difficult resources to find in Slime Rancher 2. You need to delve deeper into the game to find it; it will take a lot of investigating. Thankfully, it all comes down to progressing through the game, and unlocking multiple areas until you find it. This guide covers where you need to go to find Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2

Radiant Ore is only available in the second areas, on Starland Strand and Ember Valley. These are the two second locations you can access by activating a teleporter. The teleporter is hidden behind a Cotton Gordo and a Pink Gordo, massive Slimes blocking your path. It’s on the south side of the first island you start at in the game. The Pink Gordo is to the north, where you initially encounter the Tabby slimes. The only way to bypass this slime is to feed it food, which will be vegetables for the Cotton gordo, and anything for the Pink grodo. Water Lettuce will be the best because that’s a favorite of the Cotton slime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the Starlight Strand island, even if you search all of the main area, you will not find Radiant Ore. You can only find it by unlocking the doors hidden throughout Starlight Strand. These doors require you to use a plort of a particular slime. The slime you need to use will vary based on the statue of the slime indicated by the plort slot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to explore many of these hidden doors to find Radiant Ore, but it will inside them. When you have collected enough, take them back to your base to begin constructing some of your better gadgets, such as the Jetpack.

When you’re searching on Ember Valley, it’s far easier to find Radiant Ore. You should be able to find it by exploring the region. We recommend making Ember Valley your top priority.