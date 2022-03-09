How to unlock Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2

When Stasis legendary weapons were introduced in Destiny 2, they were few and far between. The Witch Queen expansion has added several new Stasis weapons to the game. Some are tied behind quests for the Witch Queen expansion, while others belong to the new Season of the Risen quest and activities.

Forensic Nightmare is a Statis submachine gun and can roll with a good line-up of PvE and PvP perks. It can also roll with Headstone and potent with the correct build. Forensic Nightmare can also drop as a resonant weapon, which allows you to craft this weapon exactly how you want it.

How to obtain Forensic Nightmare

Forensic Nightmare is a Throne World weapon drop. Any activities in the Throne World, such as public events or lost sectors, can drop this weapon. Playing through the campaign missions is another avenue to explore for drops.

One guaranteed method is from completing the Gift of Appreciation questline. This is a quest from Fynch, the local Hive ghost. It involves many steps, but all of them are straightforward. Once the quest is complete, Forensic Nightmare will be a guaranteed reward for your troubles.

Head into the Throne World and complete patrols, public events, and activities. Replay campaign missions and upgrading your rank with Fynch are great ways to obtain Forensic Nightmare.