How to unlock Gung-Ho perk in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 update has been released officially and has added a bunch of new features to the game, including Suldal Harbor, Aniyah Incursion and Docks maps, Ground Mission, and Cranked: Confirmed modes, and much more, along with a bunch of optimizations and bug fixes. In addition to this, a brand new green perk called Gung-Ho has also been introduced in the game and is available to unlock for free in COD Mobile Season 5.

Gung-Ho allows players to hip fire, throw grenades, and change mags while sprinting, making them the master of mobility and you can add Gung-Ho perk to their loadout by completing a few easy missions in the latest Gung-Ho event. It is a six-part seasonal challenge in which you will have to complete tasks mostly in Multiplayer mode in order to claim Gung-Ho perk along with a bunch of other rewards, including Pirahna Crunch, FR .556 – Helm, Battle Pass XP, and more.

COD Mobile – Get Gung-Ho perk

Gung-Ho challenge will be available till the end of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5, so make sure you collect your rewards before that. Here is the list of missions that you will have to complete, along with their corresponding rewards: