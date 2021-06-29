How to unlock Gung-Ho perk in Call of Duty: Mobile
Don’t let anything stop you.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 update has been released officially and has added a bunch of new features to the game, including Suldal Harbor, Aniyah Incursion and Docks maps, Ground Mission, and Cranked: Confirmed modes, and much more, along with a bunch of optimizations and bug fixes. In addition to this, a brand new green perk called Gung-Ho has also been introduced in the game and is available to unlock for free in COD Mobile Season 5.
Gung-Ho allows players to hip fire, throw grenades, and change mags while sprinting, making them the master of mobility and you can add Gung-Ho perk to their loadout by completing a few easy missions in the latest Gung-Ho event. It is a six-part seasonal challenge in which you will have to complete tasks mostly in Multiplayer mode in order to claim Gung-Ho perk along with a bunch of other rewards, including Pirahna Crunch, FR .556 – Helm, Battle Pass XP, and more.
COD Mobile – Get Gung-Ho perk
Gung-Ho challenge will be available till the end of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5, so make sure you collect your rewards before that. Here is the list of missions that you will have to complete, along with their corresponding rewards:
- Kill 15 enemies in any game mode: 200 Credits and 1000 Battle Pass XP
- Throw 10 Flashbang Grenades in any mode: Pirahna Crunch and 1000 Battle Pass XP
- Fire 1500 bullets in MP matches: 15 Weapon XP Cards 2000 Battle Pass XP
- Kill 15 enemies with Headshots in MP matches: FR .556 – Helm and 3000 Battle Pass XP
- Kill 25 enemies with the Lightweight and Alert Perk equipped: Gung-Ho and 4000 Battle Pass XP