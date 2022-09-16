What is Battle Rage in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta?

You might want to use the Battle Rage when you need to become more aggressive and charge into a fight in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It’s a Field Upgrade available in MW2 that will provide you with multiple benefits for a limited time. For those who plan to run headfirst into the enemy, it’s a highly recommended item. Here’s what you need to know about Battle Rage in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

How Battle Rage works in MW 2 Beta

The Battle Rage is a Field Upgrade you can add to your loadout. When you use it, your character’s health begins to regenerate quickly, you can now resist Tactical Equipment used by enemies, and your Tactical Sprint will consistently be refreshed while this item is in effect. Battle Rage will continue to work for a short time before it’s no longer in effect, and you’ll need to wait for the cooldown to occur before using it again.

Related: How do Killstreaks and Scorestreaks work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta? Answered

It’s a superb Field Upgrade for you to use if you’re ever in a situation where the enemy corners you. It can keep you alive for a short amount of time, allowing you to rush forward to advance on the enemy team or attempt to cut them off when they’re fighting at a particular choke point. Although it doesn’t last for too long, Battle Rage is an excellent situational upgrade for you to use whenever you want to make short work of your enemies. It’s important to note that the Battle Rage health regeneration does not make you invincible. When you take multiple hits, you will eventually go down.

The Battle Rage is a good choice if you need to rush through an area full of enemies or where you know they’re going to toss Flash Grenades or Stun Grenades at your position.