There are multiple means of increasing Support between Alear and their allies in Fire Emblem Engage, ranging from Emblem abilities to gift-giving. Yet there exists a more mysterious means of ensuring that your allies are playing nicely with each other, if you’re willing to dabble in the arcane. Unlocking the Fortune Teller in Somniel can help foster relationships — here’s how the Fortune Teller works in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to unlock the Fortune Teller

To unlock the Fortune Teller in Fire Emblem Engage, players will need to rescue Seadall in Chapter 15 — the desert region. Seadall is a mystical dancer that also offers a few unique abilities, such as giving allies an additional turn. Once Seadall has been rescued, go back to Somniel and walk between the farm and the Flea Market.

A notification will alert players that the Fortune Teller has been unlocked, but can only be visited at night. Take a nap in Alear’s bedroom until nightfall, and walk over to the Fortune Teller building where you’ll find Seadall waiting out front.

Getting a fortune told

Talking to Seadall in front of the Fortune Tellers will give players a full list of all allies that have joined the cause. Selecting any of these allies will show a card, along with flavor text of what they’re currently worrying about. What you’re actually interested in is the ‘Thinking Of’ section — the ally listed in this section will have a greater chance to increase Support with the listed ally. This changes between every battle, so don’t fret if it lists someone that you’ve sidelined due to character score or how they fit in your army.

A drawback of this mechanic is that it seems to favor unused, or less-used, allies in the fortune. So if you’re consistently using Chloé and Diamant, the odds of them thinking of each other seems extremely low. Further, just because one ally is thinking of someone, doesn’t mean that ally is thinking of the person in turn. This can be a decent grind post-campaign, shoring up all weak Supports to ensure you’re ready for any content that may come down the pipes in the future.