How to unlock Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will make a lot of friends as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are a total of 17 characters to meet and each of them has a questline to finish. Maui is one of the characters that you can meet pretty early on in the game. Unfortunately, you can’t unlock him right away. This guide covers how you can unlock Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Maui

If you have seen the movie Moana, you know that Maui is the demigod that Moana travels with. As such, he can be found in the Moana Realm inside Dream Castle. When you first enter the castle, you will get the option to enter the Moana Realm for 50 Dreamlight. If you don’t enter the Moana Realm first, you will need to return later and it will cost 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the realm, you will meet both Moana and Maui. Each of these characters has quests that will ultimately lead to you unlocking Moana and having her appear in the valley. If you want to unlock Maui, you will need to do a little bit more. After Moana arrives, you will get a quest called A Feast Worth of a Demigod. This quest will require you to return to the Moana Realm and talk to Maui.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Maui, you will get tasked with creating three meals with at least a 3-star rating. Once you make three of these meals, return to Maui and he will be impressed with your cooking skills. You will then be tasked with building the Peaceful Grotto in the valley. It needs to be built in the water. Building the Peaceful Grotto will cost 5,000 Star Coins. After it is built, Maui will arrive in the valley.