How to unlock Moana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are plenty of characters to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley; characters from Anna to Ursula make an appearance in the valley. Among these characters is Moana from her eponymous movie. She can be found stranded on an island with the demigod Maui. To bring her back to the valley, you will need to jump through a few hoops. Here is how you unlock Moana in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Moana

Moana can be found in her own realm inside Dream Castle. Once you gain access to the castle, you will be asked which door you want to unlock first. If you choose the Moana Realm door first, it will only cost 50 Dreamlight. If not, you will need to return later and the door will cost 3,000 Dreamlight to open. Inside the realm, you will find Moana near her boat. Talk to her to start the After the Storm quest.

During the quest, you will be required to pick up planks of wood across the beach. There are eight planks that you will find scattered about the area. You will also need to interact with the small dirt mounds to obtain silk. Once you have the items, return to Moana to complete the quest. Now it is time to talk to Maui.

Head up the hill to find Maui looking out across the ocean. There will be a bit of a back and forth as you talk to him and Moana. After a fair amount of talking, Maui will give your Pickaxe a temporary upgrade so that you can free Moana’s boat. Go down to the boat and break the rocks to free it. Return to Maui to complete the quest. It is now time to set sail. Talk to Moana again to start the How Far You’ll Go quest.

After setting sail with Moana, you will be tasked with searching the different areas to find a light that will get you through the fog. Tell Moana you want to go to the Coral Reef. You will find the torch on a rock next to the boat when you arrive. Talk to Moana again to set sail. You will be tasked with catching a fish. After showing the fish to Moana, she will want to return to the valley. Go back to the valley and build Moana’s home. Once it is built, you will get a cutscene where Moana appears next to the Wishing Well.