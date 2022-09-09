Can you get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Answered

There are a good amount of characters that you will meet as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. Of course, there are some notable characters that you might be having a hard time finding. Stitch is one of the characters that appeared in the trailer, but has since been noticeably absent from the game. The question is: can you get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley? This guide will give you the answer.

Is Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Currently, there are 17 characters that you will encounter as you progress through the game and restore the memories of Dreamlight Valley. You can view the list of characters by going into the menu using the + button on the Switch or the pause/option on the other consoles and going over to the Collections section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of all the characters in the Disney and Pixar universes, you will encounter the following:

Merlin

Wall-E

Maui & Moana

Remy

Ariel, Prince Eric, & Ursula

Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff

Mother Gothel

Donald Duck

Goofy

Mickey & Minnie Mouse

Scrooge McDuck

Unfortunately, as of right now, Stitch is not on the list of characters that you will encounter during your time in Dreamlight Valley. This is also the same for other characters that appeared in the trailer like Simba, Timone, and Pumba. Considering the game is in early access currently, the characters will most likely make an appearance in an upcoming update and their realms will be placed inside Dream Castle.

While you wait for Stitch to be added to the game, there is plenty to do. That includes things like serving residents at the local restaurant their crudités and finding all of the different kinds of gems and ingots to help with crafting new materials. All the while, you’ll be working through the game’s version of a battle pass, called the Star Path here.