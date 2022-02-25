Oridy’s Rise is a locked tower that you can find in Elden Ring. Unlocking it is confusing because the barrier protecting it will not budge for anything. You’ll need to solve the puzzle to lower the barrier and investigate the tower. In this guide, we cover how to unlock Oridy’s Rise in Elden Ring.

You can find Oridy’s Rise to the southwest of the entrance to the Weeping Peninsula. You can access this region by jumping on your horse and taking one of the Spiritspring Jumping locations, and making it to the top of the cliff. Once there, head over to Oridy’s Rise at the center of this area. You’ll find the barrier blocking the pathway and a statue in front of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to interact with the statue to activate the puzzle at Oridy’s Rise and then solve it. The statue only says, “seek three wise beasts.” Those three wise beasts are nearby after interacting with this statue.

All wise beast locations

When you turn around from your starting position at the statue, you will find the first turtle. Eliminate it, and you can move on to the next one, behind the statue, in some bushes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final wise beast will be to the right of the tower entrance, in the pond. However, the wise beast is invisible. You’ll be able to notice it by the small ripples at the center of the water. Attack the location, and lower the barrier at Oridy’s Rise.