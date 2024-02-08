Recommended Videos

there’s a huge variety int he types of missions players can tackle in Helldivers 2. However, sometimes it’s nice to kick back and relax a bit between outings, and there’s no better way to do it than with Stratagem Hero.

With the galaxy in chaos and Helldivers sacrificing themselves for democracy left, right, and center, it’s easy to get overwhelmed while playing Helldivers 2. That’s why there’s a great way to relax built into the game for some players to take advantage of. Stratagem Hero is not only a great little arcade game that fits well within the universe, but it’s genuinely useful for missions and will set players up to win if they get enough time in with it.

How to Play Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2

To play Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2, players need to turn around from the spawn location on their ship. The Stratagem Hero arcade cabinet is sitting in this area against the wall. This minigame isn’t a tower defense title as some thought it was in the lead-up to the game’s release. Instead, it’s a game all about the inputs required for Stratagems.

Stratagem Hero requires players to type in Stratagem inputs faster and faster in groups until they fail, resulting in a high score. Teams can compete for the best high score, but there’s nothing else to this game than that as a reward.

The only players who can play Stratagem Hero are those who purchased the Super Citizen version of the game. This minigame may become available for players to purchase using Super Credits in the future. At the time of writing, though, it’s exclusive to the premium edition of the game.

Does Stratagem Hero Give Any In-Game Benefits in Helldivers 2?

No, Strategem Hero doesn’t give players any in-game benefits in Helldivers 2. The minigame is simply a way for players to do something different between missions and get some practice in with the Stratagem inputs that they’ll need to use as they run around missions.

While it could be argued that this practice gives payers an in-game advantage, it’s one they’d develop over time anyway. That’s why we don’t believe it is an unfair advantage in the way that some games offer pay-to-win products to players.

Note that this could change in the future. We’d like to see in-game experience buffs applied to players who reach a certain high score level in Stratagem Hero one day. It adds a layer of extra strategy and incentivizes players to jump in and do something, even if they don’t have time for a full mission, in Helldivers 2 every day.