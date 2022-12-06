How to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2

Ramattra has finally made his presence known in Overwatch 2. The latest Tank to be added to the hero roster has a bunch of new abilities and lore implications, especially with Zenyatta. He has the ability to ground enemies and can transition between two forms that impact what he is able to do. While he is introduced in Season 2, not everyone can play him right away. Here is how you can unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

How to get Ramattra in Overwatch 2

There are two current ways to add Ramattra to your hero lineup in Overwatch 2. First, anyone who purchases the premium version of the Season 2 battle pass will get him immediately, regardless of where they are in the battle pass. It costs 1,000 Overwatch 2 Coins, or $10 in real money, to acquire. After the purchase, he will be automatically added to your Hero Gallery and can be used in matches, though he will not be available in Ranked for a while.

If you do not want to put real money down on the battle pass, you will need to reach the 45th tier on the free track of the battle pass. The best way to do this is through completing daily and weekly challenges, which can be viewed in the Challenges menu. You should be able to fill out these criteria pretty easily if you play different heroes and roles. Also, playing with friends gives a slight boost to the battle pass experience you earn in games.

After Season 2 ends, Ramattra will be able to be unlocked through Hero Challenges if you have not gotten him by that point. As of this writing, we do not know what the requirements are to get him through this method.