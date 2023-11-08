Risk of Rain Returns gives you the chance to replay a remade version of the original game, with many of the fan-favorite Survivors taking the stage. You’ll need to unlock all of the characters in the game before you can start using them, though.

How you unlock each character will vary as you progress through Risk of Rain Returns. You’ll need to work on different objectives while playing, but we have a full breakdown of what to expect and the best way to do it for each Survivor. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all characters in Risk of Rain Returns.

Unlocking All Characters in Risk of Rain Returns

There are 14 characters for you to unlock in Risk of Rain Returns, although there are 15 characters total. The first character everyone always starts with is the Commando, considered the jack-of-all-trades with its abilities and serves as a good starting point for anyone in the series. As you play through Risk of Rain Returns, fighting against the many bosses, unlocking more items, and discovering locations, more characters will begin to unlock as you play.

You can unlock these characters in Risk of Rain Returns and how you do it.