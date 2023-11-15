Risk of Rain Returns: How To Unlock Pilot (Full Guide)

There are several characters for you to unlock that you can use in Risk of Rain Returns. Each character comes with a unique set of skills, with the Pilot being brand new to the Risk of Rain franchise.

Like every character, there is a specific criteria you need to meet to unlock the Pilot. You won’t be able to use them until you reach this point, and thankfully, you can do this using any character you already feel comfortable with. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Pilot in Risk of Rain Returns.

Unlocking the Pilot in Risk of Rain Returns

The only way you can unlock the Pilot is by collecting 15 Monster Logs. Every monster you defeat while playing Risk of Rain Returns has a chance to drop one of these logs, and you’ll be able to add them to your growing collection. There’s no direct way to guarantee that a monster will drop a log, though. There’s an opportunity for it to happen, and that means having to play Risk of Rain Returns more often, either by yourself or with your friends.

Unfortunately, Monster Logs do not drop on the lowest difficult, Drizzle. They only drop on the Rainstorm or Monsoon difficulty setting. I do not recommend playing on Monsoon too early until you’ve become comfortable with the game or you’re playing with a large group. The Rainstorm difficulty is a great way to understand the core gameplay mechanics of Risk of Rain Returns, get your footing while you play, and find characters you enjoy playing.

It all comes down to playing the game. The more often you play Risk of Rain Returns, the higher the chance of a Monster Log to appear, but again, there’s a lot of chance involved, unfortunately. It took me about 15 hours for all my Monster Logs to drop to unlock the Pilot, and that might not happen for everyone. Some might get these Monster Logs faster, and others could even take longer playing Risk of Rain Returns.