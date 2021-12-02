How to unlock Sage Job in Final Fantasy XIV Online’s Endwalker expansion

The Sage Job in Final Fantasy XIV Online is a ranged healer that deals quite a bit of damage. For those who enjoy dishing out as much damage while also keeping their allies alive, you’ll want to jump at the chance to reach Sage. The class unlocks alongside the Endwalker expansion. In this guide, we’re going to detail what you need to do to make sure you unlock the Sage class in Final Fantasy XIV and the requirements for the quest you need to complete for it.

You’ll need to make your way over to La Noscea and head to the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks. The exact coordinates you’ll need to arrive at are set to X:9.4, Y:12.9. You can quickly reach this location by taking the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks Aetheryte crystal. Make sure you don’t accidentally head to the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks, though.

When you arrive, at coordinates X:9.4, Y:12.9, you’ll find and be able to speak with a Sharlayan Maidan, and you’ll receive the quest Sage’s Path. You’ll need to complete this to unlock the Sage Soul Crystal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete the quest, you’ll unlock Sage at level 70. However, you’ll also need to have at least one of your classes in the Disciple of War or Magic category to be level 70 before accepting this quest. Even if you’ve purchased the Endwalker expansion, you’ll need to meet this requirement, which means you’ll need to work your way through the other pieces of content.

Once you have the Sage Soul Crystal, you’ll be able to swap between it and the other Jobs you have unlocked at will.