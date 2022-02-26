How to unlock Spirit Tuning in Elden Ring

Spirit Tuning is a valuable skill you’ll want to access in Elden Ring. With it, you’ll be able to power up the spirits you can summon in battles, such as the Lone Wolf Ashes or the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes you can acquire as you explore the game. These items are useful for everyone to consider using, and you can make them more robust through the power of Spirit Tuning. In this guide, we share what steps you need to take to unlock Spirit Tuning in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to speak with Roderika, whom you can meet early on during your journey. You can find her at the Stormhill Shack right before entering Stormveil Castle. You can talk to her once, and then after that, you’ll next want to grab the Chrysalids’ Memento, which you can find inside Stormveil castle, in the room adjacent to the giant spider mini-boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you defeat Godrick the Grafted, you can find Roderika has made her back to Roundtable Hold. Speak with her, and show her the Chrysalids’ Memento. After, make your way over to Master Hewg, the resident Blacksmith in Roundtable Hold. He’ll mention to you that Roderika has the talent for Spirit Tuning. Report this back to Roderika, and she’ll ask if she can learn more about it. Next, return to Master Hewg and tell her what Roderika said to you, and he’ll say she won’t want to learn from him but press the matter, and he’ll accept. Now, return to Roderika, and she’ll be excited about the proposition.

Now, you need to leave Roundtable Hold by visiting any site of grace in the Lands Between before returning. Roderika is now in the same room as Master Hewg, minus her cloak, and she will now act as your Spirit Tuner.