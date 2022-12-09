Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different characters for you to unlock from large ones to small ones and even fluffy ones. If you haven’t heard of Experiment 626 from Lilo & Stitch, he is the adorable blue alien who just wants to fit in and find his family. Stitch is available in Disney Dreamlight Valley thanks to the Missions in Uncharted Space update, but you won’t be able to unlock him right away. It will take some time. This guide will show you how to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlike most of the characters in the game, Stitch doesn’t have a realm for you to enter and he certainly doesn’t just appear in the valley somewhere for you to help him. Instead, you need to complete a series of quests before he appears. The quests needed to unlock Stitch require you to handle some pretty slimy clothing, but it is worth it in the end. Shortly after downloading the update, you will be able to find a Slimy Sock somewhere on Dazzle Beach. For us, it appeared in the grassy section near the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have found the sock, it will automatically start the quest called “The Mystery of the Stolen Socks.” The first sock that you get will belong to Donald Duck. Bring the sock to Donald and he will ask you to remove the garbage that is littering his house. Interact with the trash piles until they are all removed and you will find a Strange Device.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After analyzing the slime on the socks, the device will tell you that you only have part of the DNA required to get a match. Unfortunately, you will need to wait for the next sock to make an appearance which takes a few days unless you want to risk breaking your game through means of time travel. This is all the information we currently have on the whereabouts of Experiment 626 (A.K.A. Stitch) but we will continue to update this guide as more information is revealed and more slime is gathered.