How to unlock Stun Talismans in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Stun Talismans are a good way to stop Visitors in their tracks in Ghostwire: Tokyo. If you’re dealing with multiple enemies at the same time, you can throw a Stun Talisman on the ground to stop them in their place, giving you the chance to weed out a few with some well-aimed Weaving attacks. In this guide, we detail where to unlock Stun Talismans in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You’ll unlock the Stun Talisman as you progress through the story, namely through chapter two. This will happen as you’re working through A Maze of Death story, where you’ll be trying to make your towards the Shibuya Kagerie Retail Complex, to find the Kagerie Observation Tower. Along the way, you’ll need to clear the Kuo Shrine. Upon completing this shrine, you’ll unlock the Stun Talisman as a reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Stun Talisman is one of several tools you’ll unlock as you progress through Ghostwire, and is the first one you receive beyond the other Weaving techniques you learn from syncing with KK. We highly recommend using this in situations where perfect aiming is critical, and you’re lower on ether for your Weaving spells. These are also useful if Akito is ever separated from KK, so having them at the ready never hurts.