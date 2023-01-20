How to unlock the amiibo Gazebo and use amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage

For anyone keen to use amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage, this becomes unlockable as you progress through the story. The amiibos you use can provide various benefits and items while playing the game. You can use your amiibos by visiting the amiibo Gazebo, but it won’t become available immediately while playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the amiibo Gazebo in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where to find the amiibo Gazebo in Fire Emblem Engage

The amiibo Gazebo is a location that only becomes available when you reach the end of chapter 5. You need to complete the battle during this chapter and then make your way back to Somniel. When you arrive, one of the new landmarks will be the amiibo Gazebo, on the northwest location in the floating castle, at the orchard. You can choose to run to this location manually or fast travel to it using the Somniel map.

How to use your amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage

When you arrive at the pedestal, there will be three options available to you on the screen. Interact with it, and choose the Scan option. You will then have to place any amiibo you wish to scan for your Fire Emblem playthrough and receive those given rewards. The scanning process might take a few seconds. Although you can use several different types of amiibos for the bonus items, we recommend using a Fire Emblem one, as they come with special rewards, namely unique outfits associated with those Fire Emblem amiibos.

You can only scan five amiibos at a time while at the pedestal. When you’ve scanned your five amiibos, you need to wait 24 hours before scanning another one.